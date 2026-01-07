Baylor adds veteran pass rusher from Marshall out of the transfer portal

Both Dave Aranda and Joe Klanderman emphasized that both the offensive and defensive lines would be a priority for Baylor in the transfer portal. Obviously, the Bears need talent everywhere -- along with finding a prized quarterback. But early on in the portal cycle, Baylor has landed a few linemen.

The Bears have landed three offensive linemen and now Baylor has landed its second defensive lineman. Marshall transfer Jamaal Whyce has committed to the Bears. Whyce joins Texas State transfer Kamren Washington in Waco.

RELATED: Baylor transfer portal tracker: Every player coming in and out of the program in 2026

The 6-foot-4, 303-pound lineman comes to Baylor after spending one season at Marshall. He transferred to the Herd after spending three seasons at South Carolina -- while redshirting one year. During his three seasons with the Gamecocks, Whyce appeared in seven games and made four tackles.

But the 2025 season for Whyce was much better. He played in 11 games for Marshall and started nine of them, mostly at defensive end. In the 412 snaps he played for the Thundering Herd, Whyce compiled 33 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, and 2.5 sacks. He also had two QB hurries on the year.

According to Pro Football Focus, Whyce had a 65.2 defensive grade, a 73.1 run defensive grade, and a 59.3 pass rushing grade.

As a prospect, the Florida product was a three-star recruit in the 2022 cycle. He was ranked as the No. 826 player in the class and the No. 112 defensive lineman.

Baylor's defensive line in 2026

Not only did Baylor lose guys like Jackie Marshall and Cooper Lanz to graduation, but the Bears lost both starting edge rushers Matthew Fobbs-White and Emar'rion Winston to the portal -- along with true freshman Kamauryn Morgan.

As of now, the Bears return former transfers Devonte Tezino and Samu Taumanupepe from last season for interior help. But Baylor's defensive line is going to look much different next season under Kansas State DC Joe Klanderman.

We don't expect Baylor is done adding from the portal -- it's just beginning.

More From Baylor On SI