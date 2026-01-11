Veteran defensive back follows Joe Klanderman to Baylor for 2026 season

After Dave Aranda went out and landed Kansas State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman to fill the Bears' defensive coordinator vacancy, the expectation was that some Wildcats would follow their DC to Waco.

On Saturday, Baylor landed the third former KSU player to play under Klanderman in 2026. After signing edge rusher Ryan Davis and CB Jayden Rowe, Baylor went out and landed another potential starter for its defense -- CB Colby McCaslister.

McCalister spent three years with Kansas State, but he had a redshirt season in 2022, and played heavily in both 2023 and 2024. However, an injury prevented McCalister from playing this past season, and will likely have two years of eligibility remaining to use -- assuming he would apply for a medical waiver.

Injury hindered McCalister in 2025, but his experience will be welcomed in Waco

Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

A preseason knee injury shut McCalister down for the season ahead of the 2025 campaign, but McCalister is rearing to go in 2026, and he will bring a wealth of experience to Waco.

In 2024, McCalister played in 12 games for KSU, and started three games at safety. He saw 299 snaps for Kansas State, and according to Pro Football Focus, McCalister had a 59.5 defensive grade, along with a 56.7 coverage grade.

While there were struggles with McCalister in 2024, he is a versatile piece that Klanderman can move around. During his time with the 'Cats, McCalister has played at corner, strong safety, and free safety.

Baylor is trying to bring in reinforcements ahead of 2026

Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

In terms of playing time, there is no sugar coating the losses Baylor has suffered in the transfer portal. Losing key starters like DJ Coleman, Caldra Williford, and Carl Williams -- along with former starter Caden Jenkins -- made up a ton of snaps for the Bears' defense.

But Aranda and Klanderman are doing their best to replace the production. McCalister, along with the other transfer portal finds, bring some valuable assets to Waco and are willing to learn under Klanderman.

Klanderman has done a good job with the KSU defense during his tenure there, and Baylor hopes to improve on a passing defense that had their struggles at times last year.

