Ranking The Top RBs Baylor Will Play in 2026 From Easiest to Most Dangerous

With one of the more difficult schedules in all of college football, we look at the most dangerous running backs that this freshly new defense will be facing. Baylor will definitely be tested this year, and here's a list of who I think will be the most dangerous.

12. Jaden Miller | Louisiana Tech

Keiser University running back Jaden Miller | msn.com

The junior back from Keiser University raised many teams' attention by dominating in the NAIA powerhouse. He was one of the most dominant sub-FBS backs with 1,127 yards on the ground on just 193 carries, and found the end zone over 18 times on the ground.



Jaden was named First-Team All-Sun Conference with seven games over 100 yards and six games with multiple touchdowns. He handled a heavy workload for the Seahawks and will likely do the same for the Bulldogs.

11. Chase Bingham | Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M running back Chase Bingmon (20) carries the ball during the SWAC football championship game between Jackson State and Prairie View A&M at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Prairie View A&M defeated Jackson State 23-21. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chase was one of the most successful freshman rushers in the SWAC, adding up a total of 873 yards and totaling 8 touchdowns. A very physical, downhill runner who can burst in the open gaps, with the ability to take off for long-distance runs, notching a 74-yard season-high run. Even though the final score probably won't be close against Baylor, he will definitely be one of the highlights to watch from this Prairie View team.

10. Cameron Pettaway | Iowa State

Sep 6, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Bowling Green Falcons running back Cameron Pettaway (26) carries the ball as he is tackled by Cincinnati Bearcats safety Xavier Williams (36) in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A highly explosive back that was one of the most dynamic weapons in the MAC last year. With only four starts and nine total games, Cameron was able to get Freshman All-American honors in the MAC.



Pettaway had 72 carries for 365 yards and was a huge threat in the special teams category, averaging over 33 yards per return, and one return for a touchdown in Bowling Green's season opener against Lafayette.

9. Landen Chambers | UCF

Aug 28, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Central Arkansas Bears quarterback Luther Richesson (5) hands off to running back Landen Chambers (0) against the Missouri Tigers during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chambers was one of the biggest powerhouse running backs in the FCS. He had over 1200 rushing yards and found the end zone ten times this past season. Adding him to UCF's dominant run game will be a huge threat to Baylor and the Big 12. A strong downhill runner who embraces contact and will fight for every yard he can get.

8. Kyson Brown | Arizona State

ASU runningback Kyson Brown (2) runs between coaches and trash cans in a drill during practice in Tempe on July 31, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kyson Brown looks to have a strong role in the Sun Devils' offense this year after suffering a severe ankle injury in week two of the season. He was sidelined for almost the entire season, with just 18 carries and 106 yards rushing.



When healthy, Brown showed a dynamic range of abilities, catching out of the backfield with 13 receptions for 189 yards and one receiving touchdown. If he can stay healthy, he's sure to be a threat for the Big 12.

7. Dylan Edwards | Kansas

Sep 27, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Dylan Edwards (3) looks for room to run during the fourth quarter against the UCF Knights at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former Wildcat and former Buffalo, Dylan Edwards, has definitely been on the transfer journey. He had a strong freshman season, having four touchdowns in his first game against TCU. Ending his freshman year with 620 total yards and five touchdowns.



Once transferring to Kansas State, Dylan averaged seven and a half yards a carry and five touchdowns on the ground. His biggest game was the 2024 Pop Tart Bowl, where he went off for 196 yards against NC State.

6. Richard Young | Colorado

Nov 22, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama running back Richard Young (9) runs the ball against Eastern Illinois at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former Alabama back looks to enter his first year with Colorado, entering his junior year. A 5'11, 210-pound back who was the seventh-ranked recruit at his position. Didn't see the field much for Alabama last year, was only a rotational piece that had just 23 carries for 64 yards and two touchdowns. A track standout athlete in high school, Young has serious potential to be one of the biggest threats in the conference for Deion Sanders' offense this year.

5. Makhi Hughes | Houston

Oregon running back Makhi Hughes carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When Makhi Hughes is given production, he is a monster. Had over 2779 yards and 22 touchdowns in his two-year stint with the Green Wave, and after being limited in Oregon's heavily loaded running back room, he looks to reunite with coach Willie Fritz at Houston and take off for a season he knows he's capable of.

4. Jeremy Payne | TCU

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne (26) scores on a 35-yard touchdown reception in overtime for the winning score against the Southern California Trojans during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Payne only started the last four games of the season, he ended up being the Horned Frogs' leading rusher with 623 yards and five touchdowns. Payne was also a major threat in the backfield, racking up 22 catches for 207 yards and two touchdowns, one of them in overtime against USC for the game-winning score in the Alamo Bowl.



Going into his junior year, Baylor's defense will need to keep an eye on Payne, because at any moment this guy can have a breakout run, or even a reception out of the backfield that goes for a touchdown.

3. Jeremiah Cobb | Auburn

Auburn running back Jeremiah Cobb (23) runs past Vanderbilt defensive end Keanu Koht (9) during the third quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After a breakout junior year, sixth in the SEC with 969 rushing yards and a career-high five touchdowns. Cobb had over 5 games with 100 yards last season, and was a major key in Auburn's offense last season. Named to the Third-Team All-SEC and will return for his senior year. With Cobb returning for his senior year, he's bound to be one of the top running backs in the SEC, and maybe even a top back in the country.

2. Cameron Dickey | Texas Tech

Texas Tech's Cameron Dickey goes through a drill during spring football practice, Thursday, March 26, 2026, at the Womble Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Without a doubt, one of the best running backs in the Big 12 last year. Stepping into the starting role after Quinten Joyner was the projected starter, Dickey quickly proved that he could take over that role and excel at it, with 1,124 yards and 14 touchdowns. He exploded against Kansas, running for 263 yards and two touchdowns, and will likely have multiple games similar to this year.

1. LJ Martin | BYU

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; BYU Cougars running back LJ Martin (4) runs with the ball during the game between the Red Raiders and the Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off a Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Award, Martin is going to be a force to reckon with this season. Going into his senior year with BYU, there's almost no stopping this dude. Over 1300 yards and 12 touchdowns last year, and I think he could top those numbers this season and be one of the top running backs in the draft next year.