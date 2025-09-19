Sawyer Robertson signs massive NIL deal
The national profile for Baylor’s quarterback continues to grow. He already has his own trading card, but, less than 24 hours before the Bears welcome Arizona State into Waco for their conference opener, senior signal caller Sawyer Robertson announced Friday morning via Instagram that he has signed an endorsement deal with Nike.
Robertson now joins Penn State’s Drew Allar and LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier as the only three reported current college quarterbacks having signed NIL deals with the sportswear and apparel giant. This comes on the heels of college standouts like Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders and LSU Heisman winner Jayden Daniels signing collegiate NIL deals with Nike.
During the preseason, I spoke with CBS Sports reporter Shehan Jeyarajah, who noted that Robertson made a conscious decision to remain in Waco even when larger NIL offers could have pulled him elsewhere. According to Jeyarajah, Robertson accepted what sources indicated was a deal worth under $1 million to remain Baylor’s starter, well below the market value for a player of his stature. That choice underscores both his comfort with the program and his roots as a native Texan.
On-field ability isn’t a 1-on-1 equation for NIL valuation, but Robertson’s reported deal is still a stark contrast compared with other recent NIL agreements across college football. Michigan freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood reportedly secured a deal double or even triple Robertson’s valuation before ever taking a collegiate snap. Meanwhile, Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams signed a Nike NIL agreement exceeding $2.5 million earlier this summer. Robertson’s willingness to prioritize Baylor over personal financial gain has seemingly paid off.
Robertson’s national profile rise has coincided with one of the hottest starts in college football this season. The redshirt senior from Lubbock is currently third in the nation, with 1,070 passing yards through just three games. Add on his 10 touchdowns against just two interceptions, and improved comfort and willingness to air it out in his second year under offensive coordinator Jake Spavital, and it has led to video game-like numbers. Saturday’s matchup with Arizona State will pit him against the reigning Big 12 champions, in what could be a litmus test for Baylor’s potential playoff candidacy and the legitimacy of Robertson’s Heisman candidacy.
Robertson’s reputation has been on a steady climb since the offseason. He earned praise for his showing at the prestigious Manning Passing Academy, and multiple NFL evaluators have identified him as a potential riser in next year’s draft class.
Robertson’s marketability is reflected in his $1.7 million On3 NIL Valuation, which ranks 24th among all college football players and 35th overall in the NIL 100. Even better, he’s been intentional about reinvesting in those funds, speaking openly about using his NIL earnings to support the Waco community, and last season, purchasing personalized Yeti cups for each of his teammates.