Baylor football gets visit from No. 3 JUCO prospect for UCF game
Following the commitment of four-star athlete Ryelan Morris, Baylor has a top 25 recruiting class, and the Bears are looking to make more moves ahead of signing day. One place the Bears are exploring is the JUCO (Junior College) route.
Baylor recently offered East Los Angeles College defensive lineman David Chukwuemeka and he has since set up an official visit to Waco. He will be in attendance this weekend when Baylor hosts UCF.
Chukwuemeka is a massive human being who played basketball. He stands at 6-foot-7, 280-pounds and is ranked as the No. 3 JUCO player in the class. He is the top-rated player out of California.
This season, Chukwuemeka has accounted for 35 tackles, four sacks, and 10.5 TFLS in eight games for ELAC.
Chukwuemeka isn't just looking at Baylor, though. UCLA is another program that recently offered him, and Chukwuemeka will visit the Big Ten school next Saturday after he is in Waco.
On top of Baylor and UCLA offering, teams like Arizona, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, Utah, and West Virginia, among others, have all offered and are intrigued by the defensive lineman.
Where Chukwuemeka fits into Baylor's class
Baylor currently has three defensive linemen committed in the class with four-star Jamarion Carlton being the headliner of the entire class. Jae'Lin Battle and Tyrone Morgan are the other two linemen the Bears have committed at the moment.
Baylor is in need of more defensive help. Dave Aranda went portaling this past offseason and brought in extra help, but the Bears' defense has underperformed compared to preseason expectations. Any additional help would help Aranda's unit -- if he's still there -- in 2026.
Chukwuemeka is new to football, but his potential is through the roof. ELAC is allowing him to star, and teams are lining up and sending out offers to get him to a D1 college. Baylor will have to play its cards right, and if it does, then Chukwuemeka could be one of the next great Bear lineman in Waco.
