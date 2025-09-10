Sawyer Robertson's sizzling start: Predicting his 2025 season stats
Going into the 2025-2026 College Football Season, some of the quarterbacks generating the most noise were Tulane transfer Darian Mensah, Texas sophomore Quarterback Arch Manning, and Georgia transfer Carson Beck. One name, however, that was not showing up as much on preseason watch lists or generating the buzz that it should've is Baylor Quarterback Sawyer Robertson.
Although Baylor may not have the flashy name or star power as some of the other quarterbacks, Robertson certainly has the talent to compete with any quarterback in the nation. Robertson finished the 2024-2025 season with a great stat line, throwing for over 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns. With the 2025-2026 season now two games underway, Robertson has yet again shown his doubters why he deserves to be in the conversation for one of the best quarterbacks in America.
Through the first two games of the season, Sawyer Robertson's stat line is as follows:
61 completions on 98 passing attempts (62.2% completion percentage)
859 total yards passing
7 touchdowns
0 interceptions
Currently, Sawyer Robertson is second in the country in terms of the most amount of passing yards, falling only behind Western Kentucky quarterback Maverick Mclvor, who has almost an additional 20 passing attempts. With Robertson already putting up what some would consider "Heisman" level numbers, it begs the question as to whether he will be able to keep up this level of production later into the season.
When discussing/predicting Robertson's future stat line for the rest of the 2025-2026 season, it is important to look at the talent he has already faced. Both Auburn and SMU are considered to have quite formidable defenses and some of the best in their respective conferences. If Robertson was able to be as productive as he was against them, it is logical to assume he would be able to put up similar, if not better, numbers against lesser Big 12 defenses.
Given his prolific start to the season, I lay out two scenarios for Sawyer Robertson's end-of-the-season statistics. Optimistically, I have Robertson finishing the season with around 3,900 passing yards, 34 passing touchdowns, and only 6 interceptions, with a completion percentage of close to 63%. In a more humble scenario, Robertson could finish the season with around 3500 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions, with a completion percentage closer to 60%.
Even with the more conservative estimate, Robertson's start to the college football season has been impressive, and only time will tell if he can maintain this pace.
