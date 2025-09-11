HC Dave Aranda on Baylor allowing explosive plays: 'We just have to play better'
Through two weeks, Baylor has the 132nd-ranked scoring defense in the country, after allowing 83 total points to both Auburn and SMU. If it weren't for Sawyer Robertson and the Bears' explosive offense, Baylor would be in trouble. But there was a sign of life in last week's win over the Mustangs when Baylor's Jacob Redding picked off Kevin Jennings, and Baylor forced a couple of massive stops.
However, coach Dave Aranda knows that explosive plays need to stop. During his weekly press conference, Aranda said his defense just needs to play better.
"Yeah, we just have to play better, I think," Aranda said. "There was a point last year where, you know, I know the energy when you ask that question, that I feel that too. And I probably crossed a line last year with that. And so you have to kind of correct what's correctable and be positive and try to build to the next thing because otherwise, you know, your emotions can take the best of you. It's a hard line to walk."
The Bears have had their fair share of injury issues so far this season. Star Jackie Marshall has been banged up since the second drive of the Auburn game. Defensive backs Tevin Williams and Caden Jenkins have been hurt, and defensive lineman DK Kalu was banged up against SMU. With all the injuries, Aranda's defense has some new faces seeing the field.
Aranda and Baylor brought in several transfer portal additions like Emar'rion Winson, Matthew Fobbs-White, Travion Barnes, and Calvin Simpson-Hunt, among others. Aranda says getting the new defense to gel could be some of the issue, but it's just correcting some small issues.
"I think some of it's that," Aranda said of new players playing on the defense. "It's all over right now. You wish it's not anything that's really clear. I think, you know, there are times where, you know, everything has to go right to get off the field, and with respect to all the offenses that are out there, it shouldn't be that hard. And then I think there are times where, you know, hey, we're a guy away, or this technique, or this play correctly away from getting off the field. And so it's all sides of that."
Baylor hopes to get its defense back on track this Saturday against Samford.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
3 keys to a Baylor victory over Samford
Sawyer Robertson's sizzling start: Predicting his 2025 season stats
Baylor game notes: Get to know the Samford Bulldogs
Updated Baylor Bears Bowl Projections Following Week 2 Upset Victory
Everything Dave Aranda said on Monday ahead of Samford matchup
Baylor, Arizona State Week 4 game time set
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI