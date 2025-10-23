Spotlight on Baylor football QB Sawyer Robertson’s downward surge in power rankings
Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson has NFL size at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds with a talented right passing arm. But last Saturday, Robertson had a rough road game against TCU in a six-point loss to the Horned Frogs.
TCU took advantage of Baylor’s four turnovers, three of those giveaways were squarely on the broad shoulders of Robertson in the form of interceptions. To add insult to injury, Robertson completed just 48 percent of his passes.
As a result, Robertson has plummeted in the recent quarterback power rankings, compiled by David Cobb of CBS Sports. After ranking 10th last week, Robertson has dropped to No. 26 this week.
Despite his subpar performance in a losing effort and subsequent ranking, Robertson remains the No. 1 ranked quarterback in the FBS in passing yards (2,376), passing TDs (21) and passing yards per game (339.4).
In addition, Robertson has thrown for over 300 yards in each of his last three games, including 318 yards against the Horned Frogs.
Robertson can and should overcome this bad outing. He will have a golden opportunity this Saturday when the Bears travel to take on No. 21 Cincinnati.
Last week, Robertson battled TCU quarterback Josh Hoover, who is No. 12 in this week’s power rankings, up from No. 16 the previous week. This week, Robertson’s adversary is Bearcats signal-caller Brendan Sorsby.
Sorsby is currently ranked No. 5 in the power rankings. He also ranks among the top five in pass completions of 25 yards or more with 22. So, the Bears' defense will be challenged with a highly capable, vertical passing game.
Robertson has the weapons, certainly the ability to get back on track and put Baylor back on the winning path. Baylor’s offensive skill players will challenge the Bearcats' pass defense that ranks No. 96 in the FBS.
Receivers Josh Cameron, Kobe Prentice, Kole Wilson and Ashtyn Hawkins, along with tight end Michael Trigg have combined for 16 receiving touchdowns.
Sawyer Robertson is the best quarterback in college football who just happens to play for a three-loss team. Robertson can lead the Bears to victory against nationally ranked and Big 12 foe Cincinnati.
By lead, I mean connect with his open receivers in space, protect the football, move the offense downfield and score. You know, all that quarterback stuff. If Robertson can do that, he can shoot back to the top of the power rankings, and more importantly give Baylor a much-needed win and quiet the critics, at least for another week.
