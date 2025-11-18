Stock up, stock down after Baylor Football's loss to Utah
The Baylor Bears were outclassed by the Utah Utes in epic proportions this past Saturday, losing 55-28. It was more of the same story for the Bears, as the defense had no answers for stopping Utah. Baylor’s offense struggled out of the gate; and with a defense that struggles to get stops, their chances of catching up were very slim.
Stock Up - Wide Receivers: Josh Cameron, Ashtyn Hawkins, and Kole Wilson
The Wide Receivers went off for the Baylor Bears on Saturday. They combined for 24 receptions, 371 receiving yards, and 3 touchdowns. Josh Cameron led the way with 165 yards on 13 catches and 2 touchdowns. Cameron continued to show his ability to make tough catches and pile on yards after the catch. Ashtyn Hawkins was also able to break the 100-yard mark, recording 7 receptions for 119 yards. Kole Wilson had 87 yards on 4 receptions - his most receiving yards since Week 1 against Auburn. The Bears' receivers were open on several more plays, but Baylor Quarterback Sawyer Robertson just failed to deliver accurate passes.
Stock Down - Sawyer Robertson
Sawyer Robertson continues to put up huge stats, but those big numbers are deceiving. Robertson has started slow in big games and struggled with accuracy. Throwing interceptions has also been a problem for Robertson at times this season. Robertson has a ton of potential, but if he is unable to fix his accuracy issues, he will not have a future in the NFL.
Stock Down - The Defense
The Bears' defense was a no-show yet again. For those who hoped the defense found something against UCF, they were sorely disappointed. Utah was able to do whatever they wanted - running the ball, and rushing for an absurd 380 yards. The Baylor defense has been pathetic and may, unfortunately, cost Head Coach Dave Aranda his job.