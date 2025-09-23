Stock up, stock down after Baylor's heartbreaking loss to Arizona State
The Baylor Bears lost a heartbreaker this past Saturday, 27-24, to the Arizona State Sun Devils on a last-second field goal. The defense stepped up in a huge way, holding the Arizona State offense - with several opportunities at short fields - to only 27 points. Baylor stand-out wide receiver, Josh Cameron, lost two fumbles - severely hurting the Bears' chance to win.
Stock Up - Dave Aranda
At the risk of sounding tone-deaf, I honestly believe the Baylor Bears Head Coach, Dave Aranda, put his team in a great position to win. Coach Aranda had the defense ready and on it. The defense gave up 179 yards rushing, but it never felt like they were unable to stop the Sun Devils, which was their struggle in previous games. The defense also limited the points Arizona State put up with short fields, holding the Sun Devils to field goals multiple times. Coach Aranda gained stock from me when he went for it on a short 4th down, and on the Bears' side of the field. Playing to win is huge - Coach Aranda showed he had confidence in his team, and he was coaching to win.
Stock Up - Michael Trigg
Baylor Bears Tight End, Michael Trigg, came up clutch. Trigg had five receptions for 71 yards and two touchdowns, making big catches when Baylor needed them most. Trigg’s 1-yard touchdown reception, early in the 4th quarter, was one of the most spectacular plays I have ever seen. Trigg appeared to be short initially, but the replay showed his arm extend out of nowhere and across the goal line for the score. It was insane!
Stock Down - The Baylor Bears
Unfortunately, with this loss, time is running out on the Baylor Bears' season. The Bears will need to go undefeated the rest of the way, if they want any chance of making the College Football Playoffs. The Bears had high expectations for this season, but this loss and the blowout loss to Auburn to start the season have severely damaged Baylor’s chances of living up to those expectations.