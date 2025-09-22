Josh Cameron's mom addresses her son's performance on social media
Both during and after Baylor's last-second field goal loss to Arizona State, many fans on social media directed their ire and frustration towards senior wide receiver Josh Cameron. Cameron led the team with six receptions, but he had major issues with ball security after losing two fumbles in the first and third quarter, the second one happening in Baylor territory and leading to Arizona State points. He was also the target of Sawyer Robertson's only interception of the night, on a comeback route where it appeared he could have fought for the ball to prevent cornerback Keith Abney's takeaway.
Fox Sports color commentator and former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner noted on the broadcast that, after the second fumble, Cameron slammed his helmet and went to sit by himself, before being consoled by Bears wide receiver Dallas Baker. In the aftermath of the game Sunday, Andrea Cameron, Josh's mother, acknowledged her son's tough performance, but also offered encouragement and pledged her support for him and the team.
"Last night was one of the toughest game performances of Josh's career. Two fumbles in one game, and then his lost on a walk-off field goal," Andrea started.
"After the game, I reminded him that without adversity, there's no growth. I also reminded him that the clutch blocks and catches he made during the game came as a result of learning from past mistakes." Andrea went on to say.
If anybody knows about overcoming adversity, it's Andrea Cameron and her son. In a recent sitdown, Baylor on SI spoke with Andrea, where she detailed Josh's walk-on journey after a standout high school career in Austin, the reason behind his keeping his #34 jersey number. However, Andrea's own adverse journey, from dealing with multiple pulmonary fibrosis diagnoses, extensive surgeries, near-death experiences, and the tens of thousands she and her husband paid in tuition for Josh's freshman year before Coach Dave Aranda put him on scholarship, this is a bump in the road she and Josh are more equipped to deal with than most.
"I know my son, will let them fuel him to only get better. Many of his teammates will do the same," Andrea continued in her post. "Many of his teammates will do the same. I still believe in this team & I'm forever my son's # 1 supporter, WIN or LOSE. I feel the same way about this team. Win or lose, these are our guys. They can only control what they can control. Next week they roll into Oklahoma with the same goal; win one week at a time.'"