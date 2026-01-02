Versatile SEC transfer OL lists Baylor among his schools to visit

Well, the silly season that is the transfer portal is officially upon us, opening today and sucking the life out of college football programs across the country for the next two weeks. The portal closes on January 16.

The Baylor Bears are coming off a dismal five-win season and their roster has taken a hit with personnel losses from exhausted eligibility and portal entries. So, the next two weeks will be crucial for Baylor’s football survival in 2026.

LSU’s DJ Chester has placed Baylor Bears among the four schools he will visit. Chester is versatile enough to play multiple positions.

LSU o-line transfer DJ Chester has set the following visits, a source tells @mzenitz and me:



Georgia Tech

Baylor

South Carolina

Mississippi State



Chester, who is repped by @Agentbutler1 of @AgencyOneSports, has made 14 career starts between C and LT. https://t.co/06huUdracC pic.twitter.com/DyU8YIJhCz — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 2, 2026

247 Sports Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks issued this report on Chester,

“Owns the requisite height, frame, and mass to remain outside or move to guard and compete at a high level. Has measured 6-foot-4 to 6-foot-5 on multiple occasions and weighed north of 300 pounds. Good arm length that suggests tackle capability in the long run.

Possesses an excellent multi-sport profile. Has participated in basketball and posted terrific throws data. Georgia Class A Private state champion in shot put and discus as a sophomore, placing second in both events as a junior (with even better numbers).

Plays with noteworthy effort and violence. Natural drive-blocker whose size and functional strength overwhelm smaller targets. Regularly takes blocks to the ground as a finisher with conviction. Run-game mauler with traits to translate those qualities to high-major level.

Owns the tools to become a very good pass protector, regardless of alignment. Relatively quick-footed considering build / mass with ability to engage multiple assailants in pass-blocking situations. Has shown impressive lateral quickness in those situations as a senior.

Agility also translates to pulling and second-level timing, accompanied by burgeoning punch power. Also has displayed even more heavy-handedness in Fall 2022, to the point of being able to compensate with power when a rusher's initial attack gets him off-balance. Two-way snaps serve as valuable data point as well.

Faces considerable jump in competition coming from small-school ball in Georgia A Private league. Consistency in engagement angles and hand placement are solid, but can improve. Naturally higher center of gravity compromises leverage at times. Occasionally more "leaner" than "bender," but senior context looks improved in that department.

Looks like one of the top offensive line prospects nationally in his class. Owns physical specs, on-field context, and multi-sport profile that suggest high-ceiling developmental potential. Projects as a high-major offensive lineman, whether at tackle or guard, with the potential to become a multi-year starter and an early-round NFL Draft selection.”

