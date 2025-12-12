Baylor is getting a “drive killing” defensive coordinator

The Baylor Bears have found their man. Newly anointed defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman will stay in the Big 12 Conference, moving from Kansas State to take over Dave Aranda’s defense in 2026. Klanderman is an experienced defensive coach with 24 years of service on the sidelines and in the booth upstairs and has coached multiple positions on the defensive side of the ball.

Klanderman coaches an attacking style of defense that results in turnovers, which are drive killers for opposing offenses.

Klanderman was the defensive coordinator at his alma mater, Minnesota State, where he also coached the defensive line, defensive backs and linebackers for 12 seasons. Later, he moved to North Dakota State and coached under Chris Klieman.

During his time with the Bison, Klanderman coached the safeties, a position group that recorded 100 INTs during his tenure at North Dakota State. The Bison won four FCS national championships (2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018) during the five years of Klanderman’s tenure.

When Klieman got the head coaching job at Kansas State, Klanderman followed. Klanderman coached the safeties with the Wildcats in 2019, and then took over as the DC beginning in 2020. In addition, he continued to coach the safeties.

In 2022, with Klanderman’s defense, the Wildcats won the Big 12 title. During that championship season, Kansas State ranked No. 9 nationally in turnover margin with 24 takeaways. In addition, the Wildcats ranked 20th in the FBS in interceptions with 16, including six games with multiple interceptions.

Fast-forward to the 2025 season. The Wildcats ranked eighth in the country in turnover margin with 26 takeaways (+11 margin). In addition, Klanderman’s defense registered 13 INTs, good enough for No. 20 nationally. Also, the Wildcats ranked 37th in the FBS in opponents’ red zone conversions. One of Klanderman’s own, linebacker Austin Romaine, was the Wildcats lone defender to earn All-Big 12 honors. He represented the Wildcats on the second team.

Contrast the above turnover production to that of Baylor this season. The Bears, under defensive coordinator Matt Powledge, ranked 133rd (out of 136 teams) in turnover margin at -13. In addition, Baylor ranked 64th in the nation in interceptions with nine. An attacking style of defense that forces turnovers is just what the Bears need to right the ship that ran aground in a 5-7 season in ’25.

More From Baylor On SI