Things you might not have known following Baylor's big win over Samford

The Baylor Bears weren't close to covering the massive spread on Saturday, but the Bears moved to 2-1 after defeating Samford, 42-7. QB Sawyer Robertson had an up-and-down day against the FCS program. He threw for 211 yards and three scores, but the veteran also tossed two interceptions in the ballgame.
Luckily, Baylor's Bryson Washington was hot on the ground. The sophomore rushed for 135 yards and two scores and was a big reason why the Baylor offense rolled.
Defensively, it was the best game the Bears have had all year. Baylor allowed just 195 yards of total offense, and the Bears forced four turnovers -- three INTs and one fumble. Following the win, here are some things you might not have known.
• This was the third all-time matchup between Baylor and Samford, with the Bears having the series lead over the Bulldogs 3-0.
• This was the first time the two faced off since the 2005 season.
• Baylor head coach Dave Aranda is 33-31 in his sixth year with Baylor.
• Baylor is 640-629-44 all-time.
• Baylor is 12-7 in non-conference games under Aranda, ending the 2025 non-conference season 2-1.
• Baylor is 19-13 at home under Aranda.
• BU is 22-17 during day games under Aranda.
• First time starters for Baylor: Adonis Friloux, Travion Barnes, Jacob Redding; Koltin Sieracki.
• Baylor captains: Omar Aigbedion, Devyn Bobby, Cooper Lanz, and Bryson Washington.
• The Baylor offense ended the day with 468 yards with an even 223 coming on the ground and 245 coming in through the air.
• BU hit the ground running to open the game, putting up 14 points in back-to-back scoring drives of less than two minutes and five or less plays.
• It was the first time since at Texas Tech last season Baylor scored two consecutive touchdowns in drives that were less than two minutes long.
• Senior QB Sawyer Robertson went 23-37-2 for 211 passing yards and three touchdowns.
• Robertson had his 11th 200+ passing yard game of career and third of the season.
• Robertson jumped Shawn Bell (2003-06) take the No. 6 spot in program history with 40 career passing touchdowns.
• Robertson is only one touchdown away from entering the top-five list.
• Sophomore RB Bryson Washington put up 135 yards on 21 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
• This marks Washington’s second consecutive 100-yard game this season, eighth in career.
• It was Washington’s sixth multi-TD game of his career.
• Washington ran for a season-long rush of 31 yards, his longest rush since versus Kansas (11/30/24).
• Freshman RB Caden Knighten put up a career-high 34 yards on 10 carries with his first rushing TD of his career.
• Freshman RB Michael Turner made his collegiate debut with six carries for 36 yards.
• Sixth-year senior Ashtyn Hawkins led the team in receiving yards with 42 yards on three catches, including a tie for season-long reception of 36 yards.
• Redshirt senior Josh Cameron brought down his 13th career receiving TD, third of the season.
• Cameron finished with 39 yards on four receptions and five targets and one TD.
• Senior WR Kobe Prentice also had a touchdown for the Bears off four receptions and 16 total yards.
• Senior WR Louis Brown IV hauled in his first TD for the Green and Gold on an 11-yard reception to the back corner of the endzone.
• Brown finished with three receptions and 34 yards and a touchdown, averaging 11.3 yards per catch.
• Redshirt-freshman QB Nate Bennett made his third career appearance, first for the season, throwing 5-for-7 for 34 yards.
• First career receptions were caught by Mason Dossett (11 yards) and Jacorey Watson (two receptions for six yards).
• Baylor spread the ball around in the receiver room with 12 different receivers hauling in at least one catch of the day.
Baylor’s defense held Samford to 195 yards, 95 rushing and 100 passing, keeping the Bulldogs at only 68 offensive yards in the second half.
• It was the first time since BU faced off against Tarleton State to open the 2024 season that the Bears held a team to under 200 offensive yards.
• It was the first time since versus Air Force (9/14/24) that BU held a team scoreless in the second half.
• The defense forced four total turnovers, three off of interceptions, and one forced fumble.
• It was the most turnovers forced (4) and interceptions (3) since at Houston last year (11/23/24).
• A total of 24 Bears recorded tackles on the day.
• The Bears brought down seven tackles for a loss of 21 yards on the day - the most TFLs brought down since at West Virginia last season (11/16/24).
• Senior LB Travion Barnes led the Bears with a season-high of six total tackles, all being solo.
• Reshirt junior LB Keaton Thomas was right behind Barnes with five total tackles, four being solo.
• Senior DL Jackie Marshall made his comeback appearance since being injured in the first game of the season with two solo tackles, including one for a loss of one yard.
• It was Marshall’s first TFL of the season, 9.5 of career.
• Senior S Kendrick Simpkins had a solid game with two solo tackles, one for the loss of two yards, and a QBH.
• Marked Simpkins’ second TFL of the season and 13.5 of career.
• Junior S Micah Gifford put up big numbers with two solo tackles, including a sack for a loss of five yards, and an interception.
• Marked Gifford’s first interception and first sack of his career.
• Sophomore CB LeVar Thronton Jr. brought down a solo tackle, a pass breakup and an interception - his first for both of the season and second of career.
• Junior S DJ Coleman brought down one solo tackle for a loss of one yard, broke up one pass, rushed a quarterback hurry and forced a fumble to be recovered by Baylor.
• It was his first forced fumble in his career.
