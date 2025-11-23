Baylor football vs. Houston game time, channel revealed
Following Week 13 action, the Big 12 announced start times for Week 14. It was announced that Baylor would wrap up the regular season at home against Houston, which will start at 11 a.m. CT on TNT.
Press release
"Baylor football will conclude its regular season on Saturday, playing host to Houston at 11 a.m. at McLane Stadium, with the game set for a broadcast on TNT, truTV and HBO Max. The game will also be broadcast live on the Baylor Sports Media Network.
"Baylor (5-6, 3-5 Big 12 Conference) faces Houston (8-3, 5-3 Big 12) on Saturday with a potential bowl berth on the line. Baylor has been to bowl games in three of Coach Dave Aranda's previous five seasons at the helm and are seeking consecutive bowl bids for the first time since 2021-22.
"The Bears are coming off a loss at Arizona on Saturday, 41-17, as the Wildcats thwarted a go-ahead drive with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter and ripped off three straight TDs to put the game out of reach. Houston was bested by TCU on Saturday in Houston and have won four of its last six games."
Baylor's odds to beat Houston
The Bears have to beat the Cougars if they are going to go bowling this season. It's already been a disappointing season in Waco, and a loss to Houston would only add to the disappointment. If Baylor can win one more, it would be a big for the younger players to gain more experience with practices and playing in another game.
According to ESPN's FPI, Baylor has a 58.1% chance of beating Houston and gaining bowl eligibility. The Cougars have been very hit or miss this season, and with the game being played in Waco, Baylor has plenty at stake.
More From Baylor On SI:
- PFF grades, snap counts following Baylor's crushing loss to Arizona
- Top Baylor recruit reportedly visited Texas for Longhorns’ win over Arkansas
- Takeaways from Baylor's crushing defeat vs. Arizona
- Social Media's reaction to Baylor's 41-17 loss at Arizona
- This is what Dave Aranda must do (or change) to be successful in 2026