PFF grades: Top offensive players from Baylor's incredible win over SMU
After starting 0-1, Baylor captured a thrilling win over SMU on Saturday afternoon. It appeared that the Bears would fall to 0-2, but Baylor made a late comeback to force double overtime and took the Mustangs down, 48-45.
QB Sawyer Robertson had another terrific game. For the second game in a row, Robertson passed for over 400 yards. This time, he threw for 440 yards and four touchdowns. His top two playmakers were WR Josh Cameron and Ashtyn Hawkins. Hawkins caught 10 passes for 145 yards and Cameron caught nine passes for 151 yards and two scores. Alabama transfer Kobe Prentice caught four passes for 63 yards and two scores.
Following the game, PFF released player grades for every Baylor player. Here are the top graded offensive players, the worst, and snap counts to know.
Top 10 offensive grades
1. WR Kobe Prentice - 82.8 grade
2. C Kolton Sieracki - 79.3 grade
3. QB Sawyer Robertson - 75.3 grade
4. RG Omar Aigbedion - 74.3 grade
5. WR Ashtyn Hawkins - 72.8 grade
6. LG Ryan Lengyel - 71.6 grade
7. WR Josh Cameron - 71.4 grade
8. C Coleton Price - 69.4 grade
9. RB Bryson Washington - 64.9 grade
10. RB Caden Knighten - 60.8 grade
Bottom five offensive grades
1. WR Louis Brown - 43.8 grade
2. TE Matthew Klopfenstein - 48.6 grade
3. WR Kole Wilson - 49.6 grade
4. TE Kelsey Johnson - 53.3 grade
5. LT Sidney Fugar - 56.3 grade
Snap counts to know
- Out of the 100 possible snaps, WR Josh Cameron played in 99 of them and WR Ashtyn Hawkins saw 96 snaps
- After a breakout performance in Week 1, WR Kole Wilson played in 61 snaps
- C Coleton Price played in 60 snaps before exiting, backup Kolton Sierracki saw 40 snaps
- LT Sean Thompkins played in five snaps, while LT Sidney Fugar played in 95
