With the NFL wrapping up soon, we look forward to the UFL with its recent draft on January 15th. The UFL has over 80 former draft picks, including multiple familiar names from college such as former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Coral, former Boston College and Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown. And Max Duggan, former TCU quarterback, who was top three in the Heisman race his last year. The UFL is continuing to gain TV viewership and plans to stay. So here's a few notable Baylor players that were added this year and a few who have been in the league as well

1. Jalan McClendon

Jalan McClendon at the Collegiate Bowl | hogshaven.com



One former Bear that's had an impact on the field is Jalan McClendon, who's a top five quarterback in the league for the Houston Roughnecks. Last year, he threw for over 1400 yards and had six passing touchdowns. He had three out of seven games with over 200 yards and against the Michigan Panthers, he threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns. Jalan played just nine games at Baylor his senior year, throwing for 715 yards on 55 completions for three touchdowns and three picks. Jalan continues to grow in the UFL and could see a potential backup spot if a team is desperate next year.

2. Abram Smith

Abram Smith taking it to the house on Texas Southern in 2021 | houstonchronicle.com

Smith was with Baylor for all four years, where he didn't fully flourish into a starter until his senior year, only seeing 12 carries in his first three. Smith ended up having an explosive year for Baylor, rushing for 1600 yards and 12 touchdowns, 3rd in yards and tied 10th in rushing touchdowns. Unfortunately, it wasn't good enough to get him drafted; he signed with the Vikings after a great year one in the UFL, having 788 yards and seven touchdowns. He has now re-signed for another year with the Defenders.

3. Denzel Mims

Mims (#5) reaching out for a catch against Texas DB Jalen Green (#3) | Jet X Graphic, Getty Images

Mims was a dominant receiver for the Bears back in 2017-2019. He had two 1000+ yard seasons and three years with eight or more touchdowns. He was a second-round pick by the New York Jets in 2020. After struggling to find consistent playing time, putting up just 42 catches for 676 yards in three years, he was traded to the Lions where he was later waived because of an ankle injury. He only had 5 catches last year, but hopes to be healthy this year. Mims is a seriously talented receiver who, I think, if he can stay healthy, still has a chance to make an NFL push. He will play this season with the Dallas Renegades.

4. T.J. Franklin

Franklin hitting a pose after making a stop | opendorse.com

T.J. was a five-year linebacker from Temple, Texas where he had 126 combined tackles and 12.5 career sacks with 22.5 tackles for loss. Franklin was undrafted and signed with the Raiders in 2024, after playing in just three preseason games, he was released a few months later in August. T.J had just 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks last year. At 6'5 260 T.J has a fast snap off the line and good, strong hands. With the good coaching staff Dallas has, I believe Franklin can be an impactful player and still has a chance to be given a shot by an NFL team if he has a solid season.

5. Matt Jones

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Redshirt Senior linebacker Matt Jones was a physical standout at Baylor who had a career combined 328 tackles, 12 sacks, and 34 tackles for loss. In his senior year, he had 113 tackles and four sacks, which was able to get him First-Team All-Big 12 and multi time Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week. Jones was signed by the Raiders after being undrafted but was then released. This was a talented linebacker that slipped in the draft, and if he has a solid year, don't be surprised if a team decides to pick him up sometime next year. He hopes to shine with the Renegades.

6. Henry Black

Henry Black (#41 White) making a tackle on a receiver from Jacksonville | Corey Wilson, packers.com

Henry Black was a three-star corner recruited out of Louisianna that played three years at safety and one at linebacker. After 4 years of starting and having a successful career at Baylor, Black was drafted by the Packers in the 7th round in 2020. He played in all 17 games his rookie year getting two pass breakups and a forced fumble. Since then, he hasn't played. Black had 21 tackles and two tackles for loss this past year for the Brahmas.

More from Baylor on SI