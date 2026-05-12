FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets for MLB, WNBA, NHL & NBA Playoffs

The FanDuel promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 12, with new users able to bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins. With MLB's full slate, the NHL and NBA playoffs in full swing, and the WNBA tipping off, there is no shortage of action to target.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for MLB, WNBA, and playoff betting

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward: place a $5 real money wager on any available market, and if that bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours. No FanDuel promo code is required to unlock this deal -- simply register, deposit, and bet.

With so many compelling matchups on Tuesday, new users have plenty of options. You could place your $5 wager on the Yankees-Orioles divisional rivalry, back Paul Skenes and the Pirates in the National League, or ride Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves in a pivotal Game 5 against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. If your $5 bet on, say, Minnesota to win Game 5 hits, you walk away with $150 in bonus bets to use across the NHL playoffs, WNBA openers, or any other market. If the bet loses, you simply do not receive the bonus bets -- but your $5 deposit remains yours to use on future wagers.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming this FanDuel sign-up bonus:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market.

If the $5 bet wins, FanDuel awards $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance.

If you win a wager using bonus bets, the bonus amount is not returned as part of your winnings. For example, if you use a $100 bonus bet on a market at +100 odds and win, you receive $100 in withdrawable cash -- not $200.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for today's games

Signing up and claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the first pitch or opening tip:

Register: Click any link on this page to begin the registration process. You will need basic personal information, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Make sure to download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app as well -- you will need it to claim your bonus bets. Deposit funds: Once your account is created, make a minimum deposit of $5 using any of FanDuel's accepted payment methods. Place your wager: Place your first $5 real money bet on any available market. Consider targeting one of Tuesday's marquee matchups, such as the Timberwolves-Spurs Game 5, a Yankees-Orioles total, or a Colorado-Minnesota NHL playoff prop. Collect your bonus bets: If your initial wager wins, FanDuel will credit $150 in bonus bets to your account within 72 hours of settlement. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings for withdrawal.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel offers beyond this welcome deal, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel promo codes and offers for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing customers throughout the week, especially during busy stretches like the MLB regular season and NHL and NBA playoffs. These deals often include odds boosts, profit boosts, and sport-specific bonuses that can add real value to your betting experience. Head to the "Promotions" tab on the FanDuel Sportsbook app to browse the latest offers available in your state. Checking back regularly is the best way to make sure you never miss a deal worth taking.

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