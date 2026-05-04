2 Answers, and 2 Lingering Questions About the Baylor Depth Chart After Spring Camp

Baylor Football has wrapped up their spring practice regimen and will soon return for summer conditioning. Here are some things we learned and some things still up in the air for the Bears:

Answer #1: Dawson Pendergrass is who we thought he was.

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After missing the entire 2025 season, Dawson Pendergrass is set to redshirt as a junior for the Baylor backfield. Coach Aranda did not pursue any running backs in the offseason and seems to believe that Pendergrass will be able to lead the group.

He shined in spring ball, proving why he should be a lock for the starting running back position. "Definitely excited; I'm not just going to take that [starting] spot right now; I still got to come back and work for it," said Pendergrass when asked about the starting role.

Lingering Question #1: Will the rebuilt offensive line hold up?

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In order to help DJ Lagway and Dawson Pendergrass settle in, a solid offensive line will be a huge help for the transfer. The unit recently replaced its position coach after overhauling the room, losing key pieces like Omar Agbedion and Ryan Lengyel to graduation.

It will likely take a bit for Aranda to find his five guys to protect Lagway, saying that Baylor needs to improve on the line of scrimmage this season.

Answer #2: The defense has taken a leap from last year

The defense was a huge problem for the Bears last season, but there is new hope for the program under athletic director Doug McNamee. This is the most money Aranda has been able to spend on the defense in the NIL era.

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A new defensive coordinator was the first step, as Baylor was able to bring in the experienced Joe Klanderman. In an interview, he called the group an "attack, not react" defense, which is new language in the Aranda era.

His defense will be much more focused on pressuring the quarterback, which Baylor did not do much of last year, coming dead last in sacks in the Big 12. There is a new defensive scheme, and it seems to be a step in the right direction.

Lingering Question #2: Will tight end Tony Livingston be a step down from Trigg?

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The tight end was a position of strength last year; Triggs's size and phenomenal hands gave Sawyer Robertson a consistent target downfield.

After being picked up by the Dallas Cowboys, his replacement is the Florida transfer Tony Livingston, brought over by his teammate DJ Lagway. There won't be a lack of chemistry between him and Lagway, but time will tell if he is able to effectively take over Triggs' role.