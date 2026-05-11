FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets for NBA, NHL and MLB on May 11

The FanDuel promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into a loaded Monday slate. New users can bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets if that first wager wins, with NBA, NHL and MLB all on the schedule for May 11.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for tonight's NBA, NHL and MLB action

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer requires no code at all. Simply register a new account, deposit at least $5, and place your first real money wager of $5 on any available market. If that bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

Tonight's card gives new bettors plenty of options to target with that opening wager. The Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers meet in a pivotal Game 4, with Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs looking to even the series after finally breaking through in Game 3. Later, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder look to complete a sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers. In the NHL, Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche visit the Minnesota Wild in a tight Western Conference semifinal. And in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants renew one of baseball's best rivalries.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming the FanDuel sign-up bonus:

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this offer.

You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to receive the bonus.

A minimum deposit of $5 is required to activate the welcome offer.

Your first real money wager must be at least $5 on any available market.

If your $5 bet wins, $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance.

If you win a wager using bonus bets, the bonus amount is not returned as part of your winnings. For example, if you place a $100 bonus bet at +100 odds and win, you receive $100 in withdrawable cash, not $200.

To put it plainly: if you place $5 on the Thunder to close out the Lakers tonight and OKC covers, you walk away with $150 in bonus bets to deploy across the rest of the postseason. If the bet loses, you simply do not receive the bonus. The FanDuel promo code new-user offer and FanDuel promo codes like this one are designed to reward winning right out of the gate.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for tonight's games

Claiming the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before tonight's tip-offs and puck drops:

Register: Click through to FanDuel Sportsbook and create a new account. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, as you will need it to receive your bonus bets. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Bet at least $5 on any available market, whether that is the Cavaliers-Pistons Game 4, the Thunder-Lakers potential sweep, the Avalanche-Wild Game 4 or the Dodgers-Giants series opener. Collect your bonus bets: If your first wager wins, FanDuel will credit $150 in bonus bets to your account within 72 hours of settlement. Bonus bets are valid for seven days, so put them to work quickly.

For a deeper look at everything the platform has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers for existing users

The welcome offer is just the beginning at FanDuel Sportsbook. Existing users can find a rotating slate of odds boosts, profit boosts, and parlay promotions by navigating to the Promotions tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app. With the NBA and NHL playoffs in full swing and MLB heating up, there is rarely a shortage of ways to get more value out of your bets. Make it a habit to check the app before placing any wager, because new offers are added regularly throughout the week.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.