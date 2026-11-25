Baylor went into halftime tied with Texas Tech but managed only a field goal in the second half of Saturday’s 20-10 loss. The Bears finished with 31 net rushing yards and converted four of 18 third downs, dropping to 6-5 overall and 4-4 in Big 12 play.

The Bears slipped in all three rankings that go beyond the Top 25. CBS Sports and College Football News moved them down for the second straight week, while The Athletic dropped Baylor after keeping it at No. 39 following the BYU loss.

AP Top 25: Baylor Receives No Votes

Sep 24, 2022; Ames, Iowa, USA;Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) throws the ball over Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Gerry Vaughn (32) during the first quarter at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Baylor unsurprisingly received no votes. Utah stayed at No. 2, while Texas Tech climbed from No. 11 to No. 9 after winning in Waco. BYU moved up one place to No. 11, and Arizona and Houston each rose three places to Nos. 16 and 17, respectively. Oklahoma State received 12 voting points after getting none last week.

The Bears haven't sniffed the AP top 25 since week four of the 2022 season, when they were ranked No. 16 after a 31–24 win at Iowa State. The Bears dropped out the following week after losing 36–25 to Oklahoma State.

Coaches Poll: Houston Climbs Four Places

The US LBM Coaches Poll ranked the same five Big 12 teams in the same positions as the AP. Houston and Arizona each climbed four places, one more than they did in the AP poll. Baylor again received no votes, while Oklahoma State went from five voting points to 19.

The Athletic Rankings: Baylor Falls to No. 51

Baylor dropped 12 places in Chris Vannini’s rankings, its biggest decline across the three lists. Even after the drop, the Bears remain 14 places above where they stood following the loss to Kansas.

CBS Sports Rankings: Baylor Falls to No. 40

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears players run onto the field through smoke carrying an American flag before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CBS Sports moved Baylor down five places from No. 35. The Bears were No. 29 after beating Iowa State, so they’ve fallen 11 places over their past two games. Texas Tech climbed from No. 12 to No. 9 this week, while Houston went from No. 20 to No. 17.

College Football News Rankings: Baylor Slips to No. 39

College Football News moved Baylor down two places from No. 37. The Bears sit just behind No. 38 SMU and two places behind Cincinnati, which also has a 6-5 record. Houston climbed from No. 33 to No. 28, while Texas Tech rose two places to No. 9.

ESPN FPI: Baylor Moves Up to No. 30

Baylor climbed two places in ESPN’s Football Power Index, from No. 32 to No. 30, despite losing to Texas Tech. Houston moved from No. 30 to No. 29, putting the teams one place apart heading into Saturday’s finale.

SP+: Baylor Checks In at No. 32

Bill Connelly’s SP+ ranks Baylor No. 32 and Houston No. 25. The Bears are 25th on defense and 51st on offense. SP+ measures how efficiently teams play after adjusting for tempo and opponent, which helps explain why it has Baylor higher than the other rankings in the story.

What Comes Next for Baylor

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Kobe Prentice (16) makes a catch ahead of Houston Cougars defensive back Marc Stampley II (22) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor faces its third straight ranked opponent Saturday when it visits Houston at 8:30 p.m. CT. The Cougars are coming off a 34-31 win at West Virginia, where Makhi Hughes ran for 158 yards and three touchdowns. After giving up 231 rushing yards to Texas Tech, Baylor needs to slow Hughes on first down and force Houston into third-and-long.

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