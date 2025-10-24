What happened in 2023 Baylor football vs. Cincinnati can happen again
The Baylor Bears (4-3) own a 1-0 record over the Cincinnati Bearcats since they joined the Big 12 Conference in 2023. In that inaugural Big 12 season, Baylor posted a 32-29 road win over Cincinnati.
ACT I
Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen passed for 316 yards and accounted for two touchdowns. Wide receiver Ketron Jackson gained 130 yards on five catches. But if a game-ball was handed out after that game, then it should have went to Bears kicker Isaiah Hankins.
Twelve of Baylor’s 32 points came on the booming leg of Hankins. He was dead on accurate on four attempts from 54 yards, two from 43 yards and a 46-yarder. The Baylor defense got into the scoring frenzy on a scoop and score by Byron Vaughns.
Both teams finished that 2023 season with identical 3-9 records.
ACT II
This season, the Bearcats are 6-1 and ranked No. 21 in the Associated Press (AP) Top 25 poll. Those six wins have come since a week one loss to Nebraska.
It will be a battle of talented quarterbacks. Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson leads the visitors from Waco. Robertson is the leading passer in college football with over 2,300 yards through the air, 21 touchdowns and seven INTs. Over the last three games, Robertson has eclipsed 300 yards passing.
In addition, Robertson was named a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, affectionately known as the “Academic Heisman.” The award recognizes success in academics, performance on the gridiron and leadership.
Throwing the pigskin for the home team will be Brendan Sorsby. Sorsby is ranked No. 5 in the recent quarterback power rankings. On the season, Sorsby has thrown zero INTs in six consecutive games since a week one pick vs. Nebraska.
Sorsby is coming off a 49-17 win over Oklahoma State in which Sorsby completed 70 percent of his passes and threw four touchdowns against the Cowboys.
Should he be called upon, Baylor kicker Connor Hawkins is money. Hawkins has posted 90 percent accuracy (9-out-of-10) on field goals and has logged two conversions from 53 yards out and a 42-yarder. In addition, Hawkins is a perfect 29 of 29 on extra points.
The Baylor defense has been opportunistic as well, forcing a fumble vs. TCU that was scooped up and returned for a score by linebacker Keaton Thomas. Thomas leads the Bears in tackles.
Robertson and the Bears are coming off a poor performance against the Horned Frogs, in which the game was not as close as the 42-36 losing score would indicate. So, to say the least, they are motivated and fired up to get win number two in this series. Baylor has the talent on both sides of the ball to pull off the “upset” against the ranked Bearcats.
