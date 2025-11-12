What Utah’s Kyle Whittingham said about Baylor’s sensational passing attack
The Utah Utes, ranked No. 13 in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings, will invade McLane Stadium on Saturday to take on a Baylor Bears football team looking to carry over momentum from their 30-3 win over UCF a week ago. Utah is a -8.5-point favorite over the Bears.
In an article published on Utah Utes ON SI by Cole Forsman, the Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham spoke about what his team had to do stop the productive passing attack of Baylor. Whittingham said,
“Gotta try to make [Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson] uncomfortable. They got three really productive receivers, a really productive tight end who catches everything. They also have a really good back; he was 1,000 yard back last year, and he's closing in on 1,000 this year."
"They've got weapons around [Robertson], and the offensive line is playing efficiently. He's the number one thrower in the league as far as yards per game — I believe he's number one in the league in total offense per game, and he's got a good supporting cast."
"He does not run as much as the quarterbacks that we faced this year, but he likes to beat you from the pocket with his arm. And so, we've got to find a way to not let him get comfortable back there and just go through his progression. We got to speed things up," Whittingham said.- Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham
Utah leads the Big 12 in defending the pass, and ranks No. 6 nationally. The Bears have the No. 1 passing offense in the conference. Something will have to give. Utah allows 156.8 yards per game through the air. The Bears average 312 yards passing.
Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson, who leads the nation in touchdown passes with 26. In addition, Robertson has passed for over 2,700 yards and only seven INTs. Over the past two games, Robertson has thrown five TD passes and zero INTs.
Utah will have to stop all of Robertson’s perimeter weapons. Baylor will trot out five receivers, including tight end Michael Trigg, who have combined for 21 receiving touchdowns and four of those receivers have over 400 receiving yards each.
Trigg has been named to both the John Mackey Award and Biletnikoff Award watch lists. In addition, Trigg leads all tight ends nationally in receiving yards and TD catches.
The Utah pass defense is stellar and stingy. The Utes have allowed just six TD passes against them and picked off two passes over the last two weeks. And, they allow opposing quarterbacks a 50 percent completion rate.
The Baylor-Utah game on Saturday will be a showcase of the best at defending the forward pass vs the best at throwing it in the Big 12. A Baylor win over a ranked opponent for the second time this season would keep the momentum going on their way to a desired strong finish to the 2025 campaign.