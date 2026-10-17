When Does Baylor Football Play TCU? Time, Channel, Bold Prediction

The Revivalry game is here. Baylor vs. TCU, TCU vs. Baylor — it doesn't get much bigger than this for either of these schools. The Horned Frogs have gotten the best of the Bears in recent seasons, but Dave Aranda's program hopes to change the narrative this weekend.

Baylor has clearly been the better team this year. After a dominant win over Arizona State two weekends ago, the Bears march into Waco with a 4-1 record, and Baylor is inches from an undefeated start.

As for TCU, the Horned Frogs lost to North Carolina overseas in Week 0 and it's been a tough start for Sonny Dykes' program. The Horned Frogs are 2-3 and Dykes' name has been mentioned as being on the hot seat. A loss to Baylor could really ignite the hot seat flames.

TCU has won the last five of six meetings, but this isn't the same Baylor team of the past. Not only has the Bears' offense evolved with DJ Lagway at quarterback, but Joe Klanderman has done wonders as the defensive coordinator. The Bears have yet to allow more than 20 points to any team in any game in 2026.

How to watch Baylor take on TCU

Day: Saturday, Oct. 17

Saturday, Oct. 17 Time: 6:00 p.m. CT

6:00 p.m. CT Where: McLane Stadium (Waco, TX)

McLane Stadium (Waco, TX) Network: FS1

FS1 On the call: Eric Collins and Spencer Tillman

Eric Collins and Spencer Tillman Radio: Baylor Sports Media Network

Friday Injury report

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was notable that the difference one night was for Baylor. When the injury report came out on Wednesday, JACK Garrick Ponder was listed as Questionable, but heading into Friday, he moved to Probable, which is big for Joe Klanderman's defense.

S Jacob Redding - OUT

CB Jamarion Richardson - OUT

DL Devonte Tezino - OUT

OL Cayden Tone - OUT

WR Ashton Jones - OUT

JACK Gerrick Ponder - Probable

One bold prediction: TCU scores more than 20, but DJ Lagway slices his way through the Horned Frogs' defense

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this game, like most rivalry games, you can throw the records and stats out the window. For Baylor, the thing going for the Bears' defense is that it's held the opposition down and hasn't allowed anyone to score more than 20 points in a game.

TCU's offense has been good by any measure, but Sonny Dykes is going to pull out all the stops here. Quarterback Jaden Craig was an accomplished passer at Harvard, and while he hasn't put it all together at TCU — it's likely going to happen at some point.

A few trick plays and creative offense will get the Horned Frogs on the board. But it won't be that easy for the TCU defense. The Horned Frogs have one of the best passing defenses in the nation and the most yards given up in a game was to North Carolina in Week 0, with 232 passing yards.

Lagway has been dominant and Baylor has too many weapons for TCU to deal with. Gavin Freeman, Louis Brown, Jadon Porter, and Co. could be in store for a big day. Assuming Lagway continues to get healthier, it's bad news for the Big 12 and that starts with TCU.

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