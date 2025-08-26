Baylor men's basketball announces 2025-26 non-conference slate
Baylor football is the talking point right now -- with a massive Week 1 showdown on the horizon against Auburn. But the Baylor Bears' basketball team made some headlines on Tuesday when they announced their non-conference slate for the 2025-26 season.
The Bears will play two exhibition games, starting on Oct. 10 against Grand Canyon. Then on November 3, Baylor will begin the regular season against UTRGV. Scott Drew's team will play three home games in a row before hitting the road for Las Vegas to compete in the Players Era Festival.
Baylor is slated to play 13 non-conference games before getting into Big 12 action.
MBB 2025-26 NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE
Friday, Oct. 10 - EXH vs. Grand Canyon - 4 pm CT
Sunday, Oct. 26 - EXH vs. Indiana (Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis)
Monday, Nov. 3 - UTRGV
Sunday, Nov. 9 - Washington
Friday, Nov. 14 - Tarleton State
Monday, Nov. 24 - vs. Creighton - 1 pm CT (Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas)
Tuesday, Nov. 25 - vs. St. John's - 4 pm CT (Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas)
Wednesday, Nov. 26 -or- Thursday, Nov. 27 - vs. TBD (Las Vegas)
Tuesday, Dec. 2 - Sacramento State
Saturday, Dec. 6 - at Memphis - 3:30 pm CT
Wednesday, Dec. 10 - Norfolk State - 11 am CT
Friday, Dec. 19 - Alcorn State
Sunday, Dec. 21 - Southern
Monday, Dec. 29 - Arlington Baptist
Saturday, Feb. 14 - vs. Louisville (Dickies Arena, Fort Worth)
Read the full press release below:
Baylor men's basketball announced its non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2025-26 season on Tuesday, which includes the earliest home contest in program history.
The Bears will see seven teams that made their way to the 2025 NCAA Tournament during their 2025-26 non-conference slate. Nine games will be held at Foster Pavilion, with six taking place away from home.
BU will open the season on Friday, Oct. 10, at Foster Pavilion in an exhibition game against Grand Canyon at 4 p.m. CT. Due to a change in NCAA legislation, games previously held as private scrimmages are now able to be scheduled as exhibition games. Grand Canyon, which recently moved from the WAC to the Mountain West Conference, advanced to the 2025 NCAA Tournament, their third-consecutive March Madness appearance.
More information regarding the admission process for the exhibition game against GCU will be provided at a later date.
Following its home exhibition, Baylor will travel to Indianapolis for a neutral-site exhibition game against Indiana on Sunday, Oct. 26, at a time to be announced. The exhibition will take place in the host city of the 2026 National Championship and will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This will be the first time the Bears have returned to Indy since cutting down the nets after winning the 2021 National Championship.
Traveling back to Waco, BU will officially begin the season with three-straight home games, tipping off the regular season on Monday, Nov. 3, against UTRGV. The following Sunday, on Nov. 9, the Bears will play the home portion of their two-game series as they host the Washington Huskies at Foster Pavilion. BU and Washington have only faced off with each other five times in program history, with Washington holding a 3-2 overall advantage.
Baylor will take on Tarleton State on Friday, Nov. 14, for its final game at Foster Pavilion for the month of November before heading to Las Vegas to compete in the Players Era Festival. The Bears will meet a pair of 2025 NCAA Tournament teams on Nov. 24-25 at Michelob Ultra Arena. Baylor will take on Creighton on Monday, Nov. 24, at 1 p.m. CT. The following day, Baylor will clash with St. John's for the second-straight year in a multi-team event (MTE) in a 4 p.m. CT tip-off from Las Vegas. The third and final contest will be determined based on results of the first two games and will be played either Nov. 26 or Nov. 27. All Players Era Festival games will be at either Michelob Ultra Arena (Mandalay Bay) or the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Returning to Foster Pavilion, Baylor will face off against Sacramento State on Tuesday, Dec. 2 for the first time in program history. On Saturday, Dec. 6, BU will begin its four-year non-conference matchup with the Memphis Tigers, meeting at the FedExForum at 3:30 pm CT on CBS. Baylor recently released a four-year series matchup with Memphis, with games in Waco in 2026-27 and 2027-28, before finishing in Memphis in 2028-29.
The Bears will close out the rest of the December non-conference season at Foster Pavilion, hosting Norfolk State for the third-consecutive season on Wednesday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. CT, for the annual Future Bears Day. Alcorn State will come to Waco on Thursday, Dec. 19 for the fifth time in program history. Baylor will host Southern on Sunday, Dec. 21, for its final game before the holiday break.
Following a week-long Christmas break, the Bears will put on the final touches to prepare for the conference season with a matchup against Arlington Baptist on Monday, Dec. 29.
In the midst of the conference season, BU will take on Louisville in a neutral-site matchup at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, Feb. 14. The game will be televised on ESPN platforms and complete Baylor's 15-game non-conference schedule.
The full 2025-26 schedule, including conference dates and times, will be released later in the fall. The Big 12 announced the conference pairings in June, returning to an 18-game slate for the upcoming season. BU's three home-and-home opponents are Houston, Iowa State and TCU. Its six remaining home games will come against Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, Texas Tech and Utah, with road contests waiting at UCF, Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and West Virginia.
