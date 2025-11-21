Baylor to retain Dave Aranda for 2026 season, cites three critical factors in decision
One day after AD Mack Rhoades and Baylor parted ways, President Linda A. Livingstone dropped more news on the Baylor faithful. On Friday, it was announced that the Bears are going to retain and stick with coach Dave Aranda moving forward.
Livingstone gave three main factors for the decision to stick with Aranda in her letter below. With hiring a new AD, Baylor wants stability, the Bears want to retain their roster and highly sought-after recruiting class, and the ability to invest into the program.
Despite a 5-5 start, Aranda will be back in Waco for at least one more season.
Here is the full letter from President Livingstone:
Dear Baylor Family,
Over the past several weeks, Baylor University has undertaken a comprehensive review of our athletics leadership and the future of our football program. This process has been marked by prayerful consideration, candid conversations and a deep commitment to our Christian mission and values.
After careful evaluation and consideration, we have decided to retain Coach Dave Aranda as the leader of our football program. We recognize this decision will generate strong opinions. Let me be clear: Baylor expects excellence, accountability and competitiveness at the highest level. We are not complacent, and we are not settling for mediocrity.
This decision reflects several critical factors:
- Stability during transition: Our next Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics must have the opportunity to assess the football program and chart its long-term direction;
- Student-athlete experience: Retaining our current roster and protecting a nationally ranked recruiting class are essential to our future success; and
- Financial stewardship: In an era of extreme volatility in college athletics with NIL, the transfer portal, revenue-sharing, and much more, this approach allows us to invest wisely in the program’s future rather than incur significant buyout costs during an unprecedented turnover of coaches across the country.
We acknowledge the frustrations many of you feel, and we share in them. Baylor Football has experienced both historic highs and challenging seasons under Coach Aranda. While we celebrate the Big 12 Championship and Sugar Bowl victory in 2021, we know this season has not met our shared expectations.
Please know that our team respects and loves playing for Coach Aranda. I can also attest he aligns with Baylor’s Christian mission and is an incredible ambassador for our University.
Our strength as a university has always come from our ability to stand together — students, alumni, faculty and staff, and fans — united by faith and shared purpose. While opinions may differ, our commitment to supporting our student-athletes and representing Baylor with integrity must remain unwavering. Let us rally behind our team, encourage one another and demonstrate the unity that makes Baylor special.
Your support — emotional, spiritual and financial — matters tremendously. Our student-athletes deserve a program that makes you proud, and we remain committed to building a team that competes for championships and reflects Baylor’s values.
Our search for a new Athletics Director is underway, and I am confident we will welcome a new leader who will usher in a new era of competitive success and embrace our fans in new and exciting ways. Thank you for standing with us through both the challenges and the celebrations.
Sic ’Em,
Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D.
President, Baylor University
