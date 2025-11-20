Baylor makes it official, announces Mack Rhoades’ departure and search for new AD
After reports surfaced on Thursday sharing news of Baylor and AD Mack Rhoades parting ways, Baylor made it official shortly after.
Effective immediately, President Dr. Linda A. Livingstone announced Rhoades would no longer be a part of Baylor.
The new search for an AD has begun and Livingstone shared the news in a thoughful letter.
Here the letter from Baylor's president, Dr. Linda A. Livingstone:
Dear Baylor Family:
I want to share important news regarding the athletics leadership of Baylor University. Mack Rhoades, Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, has informed me of his decision to step away from his position at Baylor, effective immediately. While transitions like these are never easy, they provide an opportunity to reflect on the significant impact Mack has had on our University.
Since joining Baylor in 2016, Mack has led our athletics program through a period of remarkable rebuilding and achievement. During his tenure, Baylor claimed numerous Big 12 championships, made countless postseason appearances and earned national titles in several sports, including historic wins that will forever be etched in our collective memory. These victories were not just about athletic excellence — they were moments that brought the Baylor Family together, united in joy and spirit.
Mack's influence also extends beyond the scoreboard. He committed to making significant investments in our athletics infrastructure, headlined by the Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion along the Brazos riverfront. More importantly, Mack championed the holistic development of our student-athletes, ensuring they excel academically and grow as leaders. Within the Big 12 Conference and across the country, he is widely recognized as a defender of the important role athletics plays on college and university campuses.
Please join me in expressing heartfelt thanks to Mack for his years of dedicated service to Baylor. We pray for him, Amy and his family as they embark on this next chapter.
Co-interim ADs Jovan Overshown and Cody Hall will continue in their current roles as we aggressively identify our next Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics in the weeks ahead. Be assured we remain deeply committed to competing at the highest levels of athletics – both in competition and the classroom. I am certain that we will find a new AD who shares in this competitive commitment, aligns with and supports Baylor's Christian mission, and can lead us into this next era of intercollegiate athletics.
Thank you for your continued support of Baylor University and our athletics programs. Together, we will build on a strong foundation move forward with confidence and in faith.
Sincerely,
Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D.
President, Baylor University
