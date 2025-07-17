Big 12 Conference adds Power Four veteran as new CFO in major front office shift
The Big Ten and SEC are the two major conferences in college athletics -- especially college football. As of now, college football is the money maker for all athletics, with men's basketball coming in second. With conferences trying to catch up to both the Big Ten and SEC, both the ACC and Big 12 are looking at ways to do just that.
On Thursday, the Big 12 announced a key promotion and hiring to its front office -- in particular with revenue.
You can read the full press release below:
IRVING, Texas – The Big 12 Conference today announced the following hiring and promotion:
Nick Bowes has been named the Conference’s new Chief Financial Officer. He joins the Big 12 from the University of Louisville, where he served as Deputy Athletic Director and CFO. Bowes previously held senior leadership roles at USC as Senior Associate AD and COO, and at the University of Cincinnati as Senior Associate AD for Internal Affairs / CFO.
Current Big 12 CFO Catrina Gibson has elected to transition into a consulting role for the Big 12 Conference, effective August 1. Gibson’s eight years of service as CFO for the Big 12 saw her play a crucial role in multiple pivotal moments for the league, including the onboarding of eight new members over the last two years.
In addition to Bowes’ hiring, Sean Desmond has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer. Desmond joined the Big 12 in 2023, and has since managed a variety of ticket and sponsorship endeavors for the league that has elevated the Conference in the commercial space.
“I’m thrilled to welcome Nick to the Big 12 family. His experience across multiple Power Four athletic departments is a testament to his skill set and expertise, and I look forward to working with him,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. “I’d also like to thank Catrina Gibson for eight years of dedicated service to the Big 12. She has played a crucial role in the league’s success, and I look forward to her continued contributions as a consultant. Additionally, I’m pleased to elevate Sean Desmond to Chief Revenue Officer, where he will play a central role in the Big 12’s continued prioritization of the commercial space.”
