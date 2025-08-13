Big 12 makes major announcement ahead of 2025-26 football season, what does it mean?
The Big 12 Conference made a major announcement on Wednesday ahead of the 2025-26 college football season. The conference will mandate every Big 12 school to post its 'availability reports' ahead of game time. This is something the Big Ten Conference went to, and now the Big 12 will adopt it.
In a press release, the Big 12 said the following:
"Beginning with the 2025-26 season, the Big 12 Conference will publicaly provide player availability reports for all Conference games in football, men's basketball, and women's basketall. Approved by all member institutions, the policy will include updates in the days leading up to each game, as well as a final report 90 minutes prior to kickoff or tip-off.
"Big 12 football programs will be required to submit daily reports beginning three days before each game. Men's and women's basketball teams will update their availability reports the night before each contest.
"All reports will be housed exclusively at Big12Sports.com. For football, student athletes must be designated as available, probably, questionable, doubtful, or out. Basketball designations will include available, game-time decision, or out."
This is big for a couple of different reasons. One, teams will have better scouting reports ahead of the game. If a star QB, RB, or player is hurt -- teams will now know. Also, if someone has to miss the entire game, that will be there as well.
Plus, what's huge in society? Sports gambling. The public is now going to know 90 minutes before each game if a key player is going to be out. Instead of waiting on an 'insider' to report, fans can go on their phones and look up the information for themselves. This will be huge for every fan moving forward -- for multiple reasons.
