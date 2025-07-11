Social media erupts as 4-star WR Jordan Clay picks Baylor over Oklahoma, Colorado
Baylor football recruiting is really starting to pick up steam. The Bears have landed back-to-back big-time recruits in the past two days. On Thursday, top-40 prospect Jamarion Carlton picked Baylor, and on Friday, the Bears landed four-star WR Jordan Clay.
The 6-foot-3 playmaker out of San Antonio (TX) picked Baylor over Colorado and Oklahoma. It was a big win for Dave Aranda and the Bears, beating out Coach Prime and the storied Sooners program. Clay is ranked as the No. 111 prospect and the No. 15 WR in the 2026 class, per the Composite.
Clay noted his relationship with the Baylor coaching staff, primarily with Coach Baker. The Bears will need some playmakers to step up in 2026, and Clay is primed for early playing time in Waco.
Following Clay's commitment to Baylor, social media roared. Here are some of the top reactions from his commitment.
