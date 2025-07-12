Baylor basketball in the mix for 5-star 2026 prospect
After losing every player on its roster, Scott Drew had to rebuild the Baylor roster ahead of the 2025-26 basketball season. He did that by landing several transfers, along with gaining some 2025 pledges from the recruiting trail. But now Drew is looking toward the 2026 class.
Baylor has one commitment in the '26 class: four-star Elijah Williams. The Bears have their eyes on another player to join Williams. Baylor is one team that is competing to land prized five-star Caleb Holt.
Holt, the Fort Lauderdale (FL) Prolific Prep recruit, is a 6-foot-5 guard. He is considered as the No. 5 player in the 2026 class, per the Composite, and the top-ranked shooting guard.
In a recent interview with On3, Holt broke down what he liked about Alabama and Auburn, but also touched on Baylor -- who he says he likes.
"I love Baylor, definitely in the mix," said Holt.
What does Holt want in a school?
“I want them to actually need me. So I want to go somewhere I’m needed. If I feel like, you know, they recruit other five stars, which is cool to play with some of those guys. But I want to have somewhere I can get loose and play my game without some other five-star wanting the same. So yeah, just the best fit. A coach that’s gonna let me defend and I wanted to defend. A coach is gonna let me play my offensive game. Of course, make the right plays and everything. I’m always gonna make the right play, but a coach who believes in me to do the stuff I can showcase.”
Holt hopes to make a decision in January or February.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
The biggest 'burning question' facing Baylor football in 2025
Baylor lands 2026 top-10 WR over Oklahoma and Colorado
Social media explodes following elite DL Jamarion Carlton committing to Baylor
Big 12 football coaches predict 2025 conference champion
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI