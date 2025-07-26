Baylor Battles Oklahoma, Kansas, and SMU for 4-Star CB Dhillon McGee
Baylor is one of four schools that are interested in 2027 four-star defensive back Dhillon McGee. The 6-foot, 165-pound defensive back from Red Oak, Texas, is ranked as the 214th player nationally, 24th-ranked corner, and 28th best recruit in the state of Texas (Per 247Sports rankings).
McGee's stock is rising in the 2027 class, and Baylor seems to be in a heated race for the in-state prospect as the Bears are currently battling Kansas, Oklahoma, and SMU, per Sam Spiegleman from Rivals. Baylor has a shot at landing the four-star recruit, as the state of Texas is a strong recruiting pipeline for the Bears as they look to add pieces to their defense for the future in Waco.
McGee would bring his fluid hips, aggressive, and great technique to a Baylor defense that's looking for long athletic corners who can be very versatile in press and zone situations, this would also add depth to the DB room in Waco. Landing McGee could be a huge win for Baylor as they are continuing to try and find their defensive back centerpiece for this defense.
This could also help with attracting other in-state recruits to follow his lead if he chooses the Bears in the future, 2027 signing day is a long time ways away but this doesn't hurt with getting involved early with these in-state guys to build relationships as Baylor currently has a Top-25 recruiting class for the 2027 class as they currently have one commit defensive back Davontrae Kirkland according to 247Sports.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Power ranking the top 10 football players in Big 12 going into the 2025 season
CBS Sports ranks Big 12 head coaches ahead of 2025 season: Where is Dave Aranda?
Baylor Basketball: Scott Drew calls Cameron Carr a 'top-five athlete' following USA's win over Lithuania
Baylor Bears land transfer portal WR from Purdue
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnS