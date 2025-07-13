Former Heisman winner RG3 gushes over Baylor's dominant recruiting momentum
Robert Griffin III knows a thing or two about having success in Waco. The former 2011 Heisman Trophy Winner is arguably the greatest Baylor football player to have played for the Bears. RG3 was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins. Injuries derailed his NFL career, after a stellar rookie season.
Now a commentator for football, RG3 couldn't help but notice how much success Dave Aranda is having with Baylor on the recruiting trail. In the last three days, the Bears have landed four-star DL Jamarion Carlton, four-star WR Jordan Clay, and three-star DL Jae'Lin Battle.
"Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears are having one of the greatest recruiting runs in school history.
-#2 recruiting class in the Big 12
-4-star WRs Jordan Clay and London Smith
-4-star DL Jamarion Carlton
-4-star DBs Jamarion Vincent and Jordan Deck
And they aren't finished yet."
The Bears entered Saturday ranked No. 26 in 247Sports' team rankings. But after landing Battle, Baylor is now inside the top-25, ranked at No. 23. The Bears are recruiting as well as anyone right now, and it's evident Aranda is building something special in Waco.
