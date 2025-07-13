Former Heisman winner RG3 gushes over Baylor's dominant recruiting momentum

Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears are having one of the greatest recruiting runs in school history.



-#2 recruiting class in the Big 12

-4 ⭐️ WRs Jordan Clay and London Smith

-4 ⭐️ DL Jamarion Carlton

-4 ⭐️ DBs Jamarion Vincent and Jordan Deck



And they aren’t finished yet. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/otQsm9c0v2