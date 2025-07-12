Inside The Bears

Baylor soars past Oklahoma, Texas Tech toward a top-25 2026 recruiting class

The Bears' football program is recruiting at a high level right now.

Trent Knoop

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

As On3's national analyst JD Pickell recently said: "Baylor is recruiting like a progrum!" -- the Bears are soaring.

In back-to-back days, Baylor scored two top players in the 2026 cycle, while beating out some powerhouse teams. It got started on Thursday when defensive lineman Jamarion Carlton pledged to Baylor over LSU, Texas, and Texas Tech. Cartlon is the No. 39 player in the 2026 cycle, and the No. 4 defensive lineman, per the Composite.

But it didn't stop there.

Dave Arand
Chris Jones-Imagn Images

On Friday, 6-foot-3 WR Jordan Clay picked Baylor over both Oklahoma and Colorado. The San Antonio native is ranked as the No. 11 prospect in the cycle, and the No. 15-ranked WR, per the Composite. Both were big lands for Dave Aranda's team, and it signals that Baylor can still recruit with the big boys.

Following the commitments of Carlton and Clay, Baylor soared up the recruiting ranks. The Bears entered Friday with the No. 39-ranked team, but after adding Clay, Baylor is now on the cusp of being a top-25 team.

Baylor soared past teams like Oklahoma, Michigan State, and Texas Tech, and is now ranked as the No. 26-best class in the 2026 team rankings. Looking at just the Big 12, Baylor is now the second-ranked school in the conference with 215.23 points. BYU remains in first with 218.95 points.

The Bears aren't certainly done recruiting in the '26 cycle, and Baylor has a real chance to see its name at the top of the list before it's all said and done.

Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -

More News:

The biggest 'burning question' facing Baylor football in 2025

Baylor lands 2026 top-10 WR over Oklahoma and Colorado

Social media explodes following elite DL Jamarion Carlton committing to Baylor

Big 12 football coaches predict 2025 conference champion

For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics

Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI

Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent is the Publisher of Baylor Bears On SI. His other work can be seen on Michigan Wolverines On SI. He also has covered the Minnesota Vikings and Maryland Terrapins previously. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Recruiting