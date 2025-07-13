Inside The Bears

Social media buzzing as Baylor lands commitment -- the heat is REAL.

Baylor has gotten 3 recruits in 3 straight days.

Nov 30, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) is stopped after a short gain by Baylor Bears defensive lineman Jackie Marshall (0) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) is stopped after a short gain by Baylor Bears defensive lineman Jackie Marshall (0) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Baylor's recruiting has been on fire to end the week with three commits in three straight days, starting with two top 100 players in elite edge rusher Jamarion Carlton out of Temple (TX) and 6-3 pass catcher Jordan Clay out of Madison HS in San Antonio, TX. It continued Saturday with 6-2 280-pound defensive lineman Jae'Lin Battle out of Edmond, OK.

Battle has become one of the rising stars in this class and will continue to make a notable jump during his senior season. Battle uses his quickness and high motor to stop the run and collapse the pocket on passing downs. His ceiling is high, and could see him potentially becoming an anchor for this Baylor Bears defense as his development continues to showcase his talent.

Oct 19, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears defensive back Garmon Randolph (5) signals in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Following Battle's commitment, this gives Baylor the top spot at #1 in the Big 12 recruiting rankings per 247Sports, jumping BYU and Texas Tech. Social media seemed to love the decision. Here are some of the reactions from his commitment.

