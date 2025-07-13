Social media buzzing as Baylor lands commitment -- the heat is REAL.
Baylor's recruiting has been on fire to end the week with three commits in three straight days, starting with two top 100 players in elite edge rusher Jamarion Carlton out of Temple (TX) and 6-3 pass catcher Jordan Clay out of Madison HS in San Antonio, TX. It continued Saturday with 6-2 280-pound defensive lineman Jae'Lin Battle out of Edmond, OK.
Battle has become one of the rising stars in this class and will continue to make a notable jump during his senior season. Battle uses his quickness and high motor to stop the run and collapse the pocket on passing downs. His ceiling is high, and could see him potentially becoming an anchor for this Baylor Bears defense as his development continues to showcase his talent.
Following Battle's commitment, this gives Baylor the top spot at #1 in the Big 12 recruiting rankings per 247Sports, jumping BYU and Texas Tech. Social media seemed to love the decision. Here are some of the reactions from his commitment.
