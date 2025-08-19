Baylor recruit spotlight: Q&A with 2027 WR Bryson Thompson
2027 Texas wide receiver prospect Bryson Thompson is starting to rise up the recruiting rankings and is starting to get some national buzz from programs all over the country. The 5-10 175-pound pass catcher from Claudia Taylor Johnson (San Antonio, Texas) has offers from Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech and Baylor. Fans often see the stars on the field but don't really get to know much more than that from these high school student-athletes, he spoke with Baylor Bears on SI and gave Baylor fans more of a deeper dive into what his favorite meal, dream vacations, and also spoke about what makes Baylor a serious contender in his recruitment.
1. What's your dream vacation?
Tokyo
2. Favorite Movie and TV Show
Home Alone 2 (Movie) and Outer Banks (TV Show)
3. Do you have a hidden talent
I can catch a fly with my bare hands.
4. What stands out about Baylor in your recruitment so far?
I really love their coaching staff, they always make me feel at home.
5. If you had one thing to tell Baylor fans who would love to see you in Waco what would it be?
I'd want Baylor fans to know that if I commit there, it's because it feels like home. I'd be all in on the program and I'd give them my best every single Saturday.
6. What's your game day drip?
Riddell Revo Speed helmet, cleats, and gloves, and no visor, I'm a straightforward simple guy, I let my play on the field do the talking.
7. What's your favorite food?
Seafood Boil
8. Favorite Color
Red
9. Nike, Under Armour, or Adidas
Nike
10. What's your gameday routine?
I wake up, my mom cooks me a great breakfast, go to school and lock in on school work stay focused in class, get out of school do walkthroughs and the "Jag Walk", then on the bus ride to the staduim i watch Tank Dell highlights. I listen to NBA Youngboy while warming up, and then it's time to ball out.
11. Pre-Game Hype Song
Game of War by NBA Youngboy
12. Favorite Shoes?
Jordan 4's
13. If you weren't playing football, what other sport would you play?
Baseball
14. What NFL player do you model your game after?
Tank Dell
15. Do you prefer a night game or afternoon game?
Night Game.
Baylor's coaching staff has made a huge impression on Thompson so far as it's about making him feel like he's at home. His message to the Baylor faithful is simple, if he commits it's because Baylor feels like home away from home. Thompson promises to give his all for this program on and off the field, bringing his personality and his passion to win. His talent, mindset, and great energy are the type of young man who can do big things in the future in Waco.
