Big-time 2027 4-Star quarterback commits to SMU over Baylor
Offensive Coordinator Jake Spavital and the Baylor Bears suffered a hit on the recruiting trail today as 2027 4-star quarterback Malachi Ziegler of Benton High School in Benton, LA committed to Rhett Lashlee and the SMU Mustangs.
Ziegler gave his commitment to the Mustangs over Baylor and a host of other suitors, including Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Tennessee and Ole Miss.
Ziegler is part of a trio of gunslingers from Louisiana that are ranked in the top 15 quarterback prospects in the 2027 class, joining No. 1 quarterback Elijah Haven (Dunham School, Baton Rouge, LA) and No. 10 Peyton Houston (Evangel Christian, Shreveport, LA). Ziegler is ranked No. 11.
What Baylor could be missing
For the Benton Tigers in 2024, Ziegler gained 1,552 yards of total offense and accounted for 12 touchdowns in what was a winless season for the Tigers (0-9-1).
After seven games of the 2025 season, Ziegler has already surpassed his offensive output from last season. He has gained 1,632 yards of total offense and accounted for 15 touchdowns so far this season.
Ziegler is athletic at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds. He also plays basketball and baseball for the Tigers.
On the gridiron, the young Ziegler displays a strong arm for a vertical passing game, as well as touch on short passes. He is accurate with the football and can extend plays with his legs to avoid pressure or run for big yardage gains.
Baylor’s 2026 Class
According to 247Sports, Baylor currently has the No. 3 recruiting class in the Big 12 Conference for the 2026 recruiting cycle. This class is headlined by a commitment from wide receiver Jordan Clay of James Madison High School in San Antonio, TX.
At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Clay is a 4-star receiver recruited by Baylor receivers coach Dallas Baker and he is ranked as the No. 8 wide receiver in the 2026 class.
Coming into his senior season in 2025, Clay already has 108 receptions for 2,323 career yards and 24 touchdowns in his high school career.
Clay has accepted an invitation to play in the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl.
