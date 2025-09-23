SEC team threatening to flip Baylor commit Jae'Lin Battle
The Baylor Bears are at risk of losing one of their top defensive line commits to an SEC school.
2026 three-star defensive lineman Jae'Lin Battle, who committed to Baylor back in July, is on flip watch. This past weekend, Battle took a visit to Missouri to meet with Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers. He posted pictures from the weekend on his Instagram with the caption reading "flip?"
Battle, a three-star DL from Edmond, Oklahoma, ranks as the No. 612 recruit, No. 74 DL and No. 10 player in the state of Oklahoma in the 2026 class, according to 247. He holds offers from a plethora of schools, including Auburn, Missouri, Arizona State, Kansas State and other Power Four programs.
Battle committed to Baylor shortly after a slew of visits to Houston, Arizona State, UNLV, Kansas State and Baylor back in June. He hadn't taken another visit until this weekend when he visited with the Tigers.
Baylor's 2026 class, which currently ranks 31st in the country, has 16 total commitments. Battle is one of two defensive linemen committed to the Bears, the other of which is Jamarion Carlton, the No. 34 player in the class.
As for the Tigers, their 2026 class, which has 10 commits and ranks 86th, is yet to gain a commitment from a defensive lineman. In fact, they only have two defensive commits, both of which are three-stars.
Here's 247's Gabe Brooks' scouting report on Battle:
- Interior D-line leverage merchant with promising athletic markers.
- Sawed-off but wins with pad level and short-area power.
- Boasts surprising two-way snaps with a dozen career catches, including two TDs, through junior season.
- Supports encouraging combine testing athleticism with impressive functional athleticism in pads.
- Experienced at multiple spots for high school squad, but projects as a true interior option who could possibly fit multiple fronts.
- Owns shot put reps approaching the 50-foot threshold to reflect power flashes on the gridiron.
- Can more consistently put that explosion to good use.
- Hand violence can also improve in consistency.
- Displays sudden redirecting ability, supported by testing data, that is not typical of most with his build and mass.
- Projects as a P4 IDL prospect and potential high-major player who could become a front-line stalwart. Athletic data, multi-sport numbers, and two-way snaps also suggest developmental upside beyond physical specs on paper.