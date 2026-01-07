Baylor gains late commitment in the 2026 recruiting class

After losing several key linebackers to the transfer portal, like Keaton Thomas, Phoenix Jackson, and Jeremy Evans, it was clear that Baylor needed to make waves via the transfer portal. But recently, Baylor offered a late riser in the 2026 recruiting class and that was Cedar Park (TX) linebacker Jahiem Porter.

It didn't take too long for Porter to make his choice, and he committed to the Bears on Tuesday night. Porter picked the Bears over programs like North Texas, UTSA, UTEP, and Lamar.

While Porter has a chance to rise in the rankings before they are all set in stone, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound LB isn't currently ranked by 247Sports or the Composite. Porter recorded an extraordinary 103 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, two sacks and six pass breakups on his way to district 8-5A MVP honors.

In addition, Porter participates in track and field for the Timberwolves in the shot put event. He recorded a personal best of 50 feet in that event. Porter has good speed for his size, clocking in at 4.58 in the 40-yard dash.

Baylor's linebacker room moving forward

With the addition of Porter, Baylor now has two linebackers in the 2026 cycle. The Bears landed Jamarion Phillips to pair with Porter for the future. As far as current linebackers that Baylor can rely on, the Bears hope to get Travion Barnes back this season -- who suffered a season-ending injury last year.

Baylor also returns both Kaleb Burns and Kyland Reed, two players who saw plenty of snaps this season. Outside of those two, and hopefully Barnes, Baylor doesn't have much experience at the position. Utilizing the transfer portal will be pivotal in hopes of bettering the linebackers.

Baylor defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman has done a good job with linebackers -- most recently coaching up All-American Austin Romaine, who transferred to Texas Tech. If he can create similar magic in Waco, Bears fans will be very happy with the hiring.

