Four-star quarterback makes recruiting announcement with Baylor, Houston

Four-star quarterback Carson White has quickly turned a strong junior season into national momentum. The Rosharon (Texas) Iowa Colony standout and Navy All-American is coming off a productive week at AAB Prep, where he reinforced his status as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 class and clarified the early shape of his recruitment.

RELATED: Baylor transfer portal tracker: Every player coming in and out of the program in 2026

Two Big 12 programs have separated themselves. The Baylor Bears and Houston Cougars sit at the top of White’s list, with Baylor continuing to push as a long-standing contender.

Big 12 programs lead the way for 4-star QB Carson White, according to @samspiegs



Read: https://t.co/fDXYfxDRQQ pic.twitter.com/pPrwTwSh5K — Rivals (@Rivals) January 8, 2026

“Houston and Baylor are the main two,” White told Rivals on Wednesday. “I definitely wanna get back to both soon,” he added, signaling a likely summer commitment window.

Baylor’s Longstanding Push Matters

Baylor’s position in White’s recruitment is not new. The Bears emerged as an early frontrunner and have maintained consistent contact since the end of his junior campaign. Assistant coach Rhett Holcomb has been central to that effort, building a steady relationship with Rivals’ No. 21 quarterback in the 2027 class.

White took an unofficial visit to Baylor in January of last year and has remained closely connected with the staff.

Oct 19, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

“Me and Coach Holcomb talk almost every other day,” White told Rivals. “He’s been texting me and I’m looking forward to meeting some of the new coaches over there and continuing to build up my relationship with coach (Jake) Spav … Coach [Rhett] Holcomb is that key for me, so it’s been great.”

That level of communication has allowed Baylor to stay relevant as White’s profile continues to rise nationally.

A Dual-Threat Resume That Keeps Growing

White’s production backs up the attention. As a junior in 2025, he led Iowa Colony to a 12-2 record and a Texas 5A Division II quarterfinal appearance. He completed 114 of 181 passes (63 percent) for 1,963 yards, 32 touchdowns, and six interceptions, while adding 678 rushing yards and 15 scores on the ground.

4-star QB Carson White on the move connects with Ohio State signee Jerquaden Guilford https://t.co/5cVBBFSZ90 pic.twitter.com/0fpcLRnImI — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) January 8, 2026

His sophomore season in 2024 earned him Texas District 9-5A Division II Offensive MVP honors after another 12-2 campaign. As a freshman in 2023, White was named Texas District 12-4A Division I Newcomer of the Year, helping the Pioneers finish 12-1 with an undefeated regular season. The building trend across all three years is efficiency, mobility, and steady year-over-year growth.

How White Could Fit Baylor’s QB Timeline

White’s interest in Baylor comes as the Bears reshape their quarterback room. Baylor recently added former five-star Florida quarterback DJ Lagway, who still has two years of NCAA eligibility remaining. That timeline creates a potential developmental runway for a 2027 quarterback.

Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) participates in pregame warmups against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

In that scenario, White could arrive during Lagway’s senior season, sit, learn, and position himself to compete for the starting job in 2028. Baylor has already secured Frisco (Texas) athlete Karece Hoyt in the 2027 class and added three-star quarterback Quinn Murphy in 2026, making the path competitive, but not closed.

It may not be crystal clear yet, but Baylor’s consistent pursuit has given Carson White a realistic vision of how he could become the next quarterback in line once the Lagway era in Waco ends.

More From Baylor On SI