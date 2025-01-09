Mountain West men’s basketball power rankings: Utah State, San Diego State, Boise State lead the way
In what will be the biggest day of the Mountain West men’s basketball season to date, Saturday looms large for all six of the conference’s top contenders.
The action-packed day begins with New Mexico (13-3, 5-0) hosting San Diego State (10-3, 3-1) at 11 a.m. Mountain time. UNLV (9-6, 3-1) and Colorado State (9-6, 3-1) will meet in Fort Collins at 2 p.m. with Boise State (12-4, 4-1) and No. 25 Utah State (15-1, 5-0) closing the night at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
In the latest NCAA Tournament projection from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, the MWC remained a two-bid league with Utah State (seven seed) and San Diego State (eight seed) earning spots. New Mexico was listed among Lunardi’s first eight out.
Here is a look at our midseason Mountain West power rankings.
1. Utah State
Last result: 85-78 win at San Jose State (Tuesday)
Season record: 15-1, 5-0
Analysis: Utah State finally cracked the AP top 25 in the latest poll. Other than a 75-73 loss to Big West-leading UC San Diego, the Aggies have been perfect this season under first-year head coach Jared Calhoun.
Up next: Saturday vs. Boise State, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
2. San Diego State
Last result: 67-38 home win over Air Force (Wednesday)
Season record: 10-3, 3-1
Analysis: The Aztecs held a seven-point lead over Utah State with 90 seconds remaining before losing on a late Tucker Anderson 3-pointer. San Diego State has bounced back nicely with convincing wins over Boise State and Air Force.
Up next: Saturday at New Mexico, 11 a.m., CBS
3. Boise State
Last result: 81-59 home win over UNLV (Tuesday)
Season record: 12-4, 4-1
Analysis: Boise State played arguably its best game of the season against UNLV, shutting down Dedan Thomas Jr. while getting strong offensive contributions from seven different players. When the Broncos’ offense is clicking, few MWC teams can match their firepower.
Up next: Saturday at Utah State, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
4. New Mexico
Last result: 61-53 win at Wyoming (Tuesday)
Season record: 13-3, 5-0
Analysis: Despite a strong body of work, the Lobos sit way down at No. 67 in the NET Rankings. A victory over San Diego State would provide a major boost to New Mexico’s NCAA Tournament resume.
Up next: Saturday vs. San Diego State, 11 a.m., CBS
5. Colorado State
Last result: 91-64 home win over Fresno State (Tuesday)
Season record: 9-6, 3-1
Analysis: The Rams have feasted on the bottom of the conference with victories over winless Fresno State, Nevada and San Jose State. Senior swingman Nique Clifford remains one of the MWC’s top players and is averaging a double-double at 16.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
Up next: Saturday vs. UNLV, 2 p.m., Mountain West Network
6. UNLV
Last result: 81-59 loss at Boise State (Tuesday)
Season record: 9-6, 3-1
Analysis: UNLV took a step back Tuesday in a non-competitive loss at Boise State. The Rebels have one of the conference’s best players in Dedan Thomas Jr., but the sophomore point guard needs more help.
Up next: Saturday at Colorado State, 2 p.m., Mountain West Network
7. Nevada
Last result: 82-81 overtime loss at New Mexico (Jan. 4)
Season record: 8-7, 0-4
Analysis: It’s been a nightmare start to MWC play for the Wolf Pack, who have lost their four conference games by 11 combined points. With upcoming games against Fresno State, Air Force and San Jose State, Nevada has a chance to get its season back on track.
Up next: Saturday at Fresno State, 5 p.m., Mountain West Network
8. Wyoming
Last result: 61-53 home loss to New Mexico (Tuesday)
Season record: 9-7, 2-3
Analysis: The Cowboys were outscored 43-21 after halftime in Tuesday’s loss to New Mexico. Wyoming does hold a three-point win over Nevada, but the Cowboys are staring at a tough upcoming schedule with a home game against Colorado State sandwiched between road trips to Boise and Las Vegas.
Up next: Jan. 14 at Boise State, 7 p.m., Mountain West Network
9. San Jose State
Last result: 85-78 home loss to Utah State
Season record: 7-10, 0-5
Analysis: Unlike the MWC’s bottom two teams, the Spartans have been quite competitive this season with single-digit losses to New Mexico, Boise State, UNLV and Utah State. Senior guard Josh Uduj, a Utah State transfer, is averaging 16.8 points per game for San Jose State.
Up next: Saturday at Air Force, 1 p.m., Mountain West Network
10. Fresno State
Last result: 91-64 loss at Colorado State (Tuesday)
Season record: 4-12, 0-5
Analysis: The Bulldogs have dropped 10 of their last 11 games following a 3-2 start to the season. First-year head coach Vance Walberg has his work cut out for him.
Up next: Saturday host Nevada, 5 p.m., Mountain West Network
11. Air Force
Last result: 67-38 loss at San Diego State (Tuesday)
Season record: 3-12, 0-4
Analysis: Air Force was the victim of a 44-4 scoring run during Tuesday’s loss. That is … not good.
Up next: Saturday vs. San Jose State, 1 p.m., Mountain West Network