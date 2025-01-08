Live updates, score: Boise State men’s basketball vs. UNLV
The Boise State men’s basketball team takes on UNLV in Mountain West Conference play.
Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Mountain time Tuesday night at ExtraMile Arena.
The Broncos (11-4, 3-1) are coming off a 76-68 home loss to San Diego State.
UNLV (9-5, 3-0) enters on a four-game winning streak.
Keep up with the Boise State vs. UNLV game with live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.
First half updates
Another triple: Alvaro Cardenas knocks down an elbow 3 and the Broncos are 3 of 6 from beyond the arc. That’s a really good sign for Boise State. 14-7 Broncos with 14:15 remaining.
TV timeout: Boise State leads 8-5 at the first TV timeout. Andrew Meadow and Dylan Anderson both have 3-pointers for the Broncos, who have struggled from long range all season.
Broncos D up: UNLV is 0 for 1 from the floor with two turnovers so far.
Underway: UNLV wins the opening tip, and we are off and running at ExtraMile Arena.
Pregame updates
Injury update: Boise State guard RJ Keene II suffered a nose injury against San Diego State and is out tonight. Freshman Chris Lockett Jr., who scored a career-high 16 points against the Aztecs, will get his first college start against UNLV.