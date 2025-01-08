Boise State Broncos ON SI

Live updates, score: Boise State men’s basketball vs. UNLV

Follow our live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights

Boise State Broncos forward Andrew Meadow.
Boise State Broncos forward Andrew Meadow.

The Boise State men’s basketball team takes on UNLV in Mountain West Conference play. 

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Mountain time Tuesday night at ExtraMile Arena.

The Broncos (11-4, 3-1) are coming off a 76-68 home loss to San Diego State. 

UNLV (9-5, 3-0) enters on a four-game winning streak. 

Keep up with the Boise State vs. UNLV game with live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights. 

First half updates

Another triple: Alvaro Cardenas knocks down an elbow 3 and the Broncos are 3 of 6 from beyond the arc. That’s a really good sign for Boise State. 14-7 Broncos with 14:15 remaining. 

TV timeout: Boise State leads 8-5 at the first TV timeout. Andrew Meadow and Dylan Anderson both have 3-pointers for the Broncos, who have struggled from long range all season. 

Broncos D up: UNLV is 0 for 1 from the floor with two turnovers so far. 

Underway: UNLV wins the opening tip, and we are off and running at ExtraMile Arena. 

Pregame updates

Injury update: Boise State guard RJ Keene II suffered a nose injury against San Diego State and is out tonight. Freshman Chris Lockett Jr., who scored a career-high 16 points against the Aztecs, will get his first college start against UNLV. 

