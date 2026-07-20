12 players who will define Boise State’s first Pac-12 season: No. 6, Matt Wagner

With fall camp on the horizon, Boise State Broncos On SI is analyzing the 12 players who will define the Broncos’ first season in the reborn Pac-12.

Running back Sire Gaines, defensive lineman Max Stege, offensive lineman Roger Carreon, defensive back Derek Ganter Jr., wide receiver Rasean Jones and linebacker Boen Phelps have already been highlighted in the series.

To kick off the week, we will now move on to tight end Matt Wagner.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Wagner functioned as Boise State’s No. 2 tight end over the last two seasons behind Matt Lauter, who is hoping to make an NFL roster this season. Now in a lead role at tight end, Wagner is set up to have a monster junior year for the Broncos.

Recapping Wagner’s 2025 season

The Broncos regularly used two tight end sets last year to get Lauter and Wagner on the field at the same time. Lauter was a bigger threat in the passing game (37 catches, 330 yards, two touchdowns) while Wagner starred as a blocker and added 24 catches for 251 yards and one score.

Wagner appeared in all 14 games last season and made 10 starts. He saw plenty of action as the No. 2 tight end, logging 588 snaps on offense.

Why Boise State is counting on Wagner in 2026

As previously covered by Boise State Broncos On SI, the Broncos lost the top four pass-catchers from last season and enter 2026 without a proven go-to receiver.

Wagner, a preseason all-Pac-12 selection by Athlon Sports and Phil Steele, has the size, athleticism and hands to be a red zone weapon tight end.

The Broncos need Wagner to realize his full potential and blossom into a bigger receiving threat this fall.

Wagner’s 2026 outlook

Over the last two seasons, Wagner mostly functioned as an in-line tight end while Lauter split his time between H-back and traditional tight end.

With Lauter moving on, Wagner will likely get more opportunities to line up in the backfield and be involved in the passing game. Wagner could lead Pac-12 tight ends in receiving yards this season.

See our full list of 12 players who will define Boise State’s first Pac-12 season:

• No. 12 - Running back Sire Gaines, sophomore

• No. 11 - Defensive lineman Max Stege, senior

• No. 10 - Offensive lineman Roger Carreon, senior

• No. 9 - Defensive back Derek Ganter Jr., junior

• No. 8 - Wide receiver Rasean Jones, freshman

• No. 7 - Linebacker Boen Phelps, junior

• No. 6 - Tight end Matt Wagner, junior