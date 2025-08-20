Another preseason honor; Boise State receiver up for Texas award
An eleventh Boise State player has been placed on a preseason award watch list entering the 2025 season.
Sixth-year senior wide receiver Latrell Caples was selected to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list, the Tyler Texas Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday. The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award is given annually to the top offensive college football player who graduated from a Texas high school or plays at a four-year Texas college.
Caples, a Texas native who graduated from Lancaster High School in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, has 93 career catches for 1,078 yards and nine touchdowns.
Caples led Boise State in receiving during the 2022 season with 51 receptions for 549 yards and four touchdowns. He missed all of the following year after tearing his Achilles tendon but fought his way back to earn a starting role at slot receiver in 2024, finishing with 38 catches for 473 yards and five TDs.
Entering his final college season, Caples was selected to the preseason all-Mountain West team. He also earned preseason all-MWC first-team honors from Athlon Sports.
Caples was a nominee for the Comeback Player of the Year in 2024. Redshirt freshman running back Sire Gaines is up for the Comeback Player of the Year award this season.
Ten other Boise State players have earned national preseason award nominations entering the 2025 season.
Here are the 11 Broncos on preseason watch lists:
Junior quarterback Maddux Madsen: Davey O’Brien Award (nation’s top quarterback), Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (nation’s top upperclassman quarterback), Manning Award (nation’s top quarterback), Maxwell Award (national player of the year), Walter Camp Award (national player of the year)
Freshman running back Sire Gaines: Comeback Player of the Year, Doak Walker Award (nation’s top running back)
Senior wide receiver Latrell Caples: Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award (top player from Texas)
Senior tight end Matt Lauter: Mackey Award (nation’s top tight end)
Junior offensive tackle Kage Casey: Outland Trophy (nation’s top interior lineman) and Lombardi Award (top lineman or linebacker)
Senior defensive tackle Braxton Fely: Polynesian College Player of the Year
Junior edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan: Bronko Nagurski Trophy (defensive player of the year), Chuck Bednarik Award (defensive player of the year) and Lombardi Award.
Senior linebacker Marco Notarainni: Wuerffel Trophy (college football player who best combines community service and leadership on and off the field)
Junior safety Ty Benefield: Jim Thorpe Award (nation’s top defensive back)
Senior cornerback A’Marion McCoy: Jim Thorpe Award
Senior long snapper Mason Hutton: Patrick Mannelly Award (nation’s top long snapper)