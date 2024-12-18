Ashton Jeanty receives more All-America honors
After finishing second to Travis Hunter in the Heisman Trophy voting, Ashton Jeanty has been named an All-American by three different publications.
Jeanty, a record-breaking running back for Boise State, was the only unanimous selection on The Associated Press All-America team, which was released Monday.
Tuesday morning, the Football Writers Association of America unveiled its All-America team with Jeanty and Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson getting the nod at first-team running back.
Jeanty received more good news Wednesday morning when Sporting News put out its All-America team. Once again, Jeanty and Johnson were the picks at running back
The 5-foot-9, 215-pound junior leads the country in nearly every rushing category, including carries (344), yards (2,497) and touchdowns (29). He ranks fourth on the FBS all-time single-season rushing list, trailing only Oklahoma State’s Barry Sanders (2,628 yards, 1988 season), Wisconsin’s Melvin Gordon (2,587, 2014) and UCF’s Kevin Smith (2,567, 2007).
Jeanty is 132 rushing yards away from toppling Sanders’ record. Boise State (12-1), the No. 3 overall seed for the College Football Playoff, will take on the winner of a first-round matchup between No. 6 Penn State (11-2) and No. 11 SMU (11-2) in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve.
Last Saturday, Jeanty placed second in the Heisman Trophy voting behind Colorado’s Travis Hunter. It was the closest Heisman voting since 2009.
Jeanty, a two-time Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, won the 2024 Maxwell Award (college football player of the year) and Doak Walker Award (best running back in college football). He was second in the AP player of the year voting to Hunter.
Here is the FWAA All-America first team:
Offense
QB: Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
RB: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
RB: Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
WR: Harold Fannin, Bowling Green
WR: Nick Nash, San Jose State
TE: Tyler Warren, Penn State
OL: Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
OL: Will Campbell, LSU
OL: Wyatt Milum, West Virginia
OL: Addison West, Western Michigan
C: Seth McLaughlin, Ohio State
Defense
DE: Abdul Carter, Penn State
DE: Kyle Kennard, South Carolina
DT: Mason Graham, Michigan
DT: Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
LB: Shaun Dolac, Buffalo
LB: Aiden Fisher, Indiana
LB: Jay Higgins, Iowa
DB: Jahdae Barron, Texas
DB: Caleb Downs, Ohio State
DB: Malaki Starks, Georgia
DB: Nohl Williams, California
Specialists
K: Collin Rogers, SMU
P: Alex Mastromanno, Florida State
KR: Keelan Marion, BYU
PR: Kaden Wetjen, Iowa
AP: Travis Hunter, Colorado
Here is the Sporting News All-America first team:
Offense
QB: Cam Ward, Miami
RB: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
RB: Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
WR: Travis Hunter, Colorado
WR: Nick Nash, San Jose State
TE: Tyler Warren, Penn State
T: Kelvin Banks, Texas
G: Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
C: Cooper Mays, Tennessee
G: Willie Lampkin, North Carolina
T: Wyatt Milum, West Virginia
AP: Cam Skattebo, Arizona State
Defense
DL: Mason Graham, Michigan
DL: Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
DE/EDGE: Abdul Carter, Penn State
DE/EDGE: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
LB: Shaun Dolac, Buffalo
LB: Jay Higgins, Iowa
LB: Kyle Louis, Pitt
CB: Jahdae Barron, Texas
CB: Nohl Williams, Cal
S: Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
S: Caleb Downs, Ohio State
DB: Nick Emmanowori, South Carolina
Specialists
K: Dominic Zvada, Michigan
P: Eddie Czaplicki, USC
KR: Rayshawn Pleasant, Tulane
PR: Kam Shanks, UAB