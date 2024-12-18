Boise State Broncos ON SI

Ashton Jeanty receives more All-America honors

Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News put Jeanty on first team

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty.
Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty. / Brian Losness-Imagn Images

After finishing second to Travis Hunter in the Heisman Trophy voting, Ashton Jeanty has been named an All-American by three different publications.

Jeanty, a record-breaking running back for Boise State, was the only unanimous selection on The Associated Press All-America team, which was released Monday. 

Tuesday morning, the Football Writers Association of America unveiled its All-America team with Jeanty and Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson getting the nod at first-team running back. 

Jeanty received more good news Wednesday morning when Sporting News put out its All-America team. Once again, Jeanty and Johnson were the picks at running back

The 5-foot-9, 215-pound junior leads the country in nearly every rushing category, including carries (344), yards (2,497) and touchdowns (29). He ranks fourth on the FBS all-time single-season rushing list, trailing only Oklahoma State’s Barry Sanders (2,628 yards, 1988 season), Wisconsin’s Melvin Gordon (2,587, 2014) and UCF’s Kevin Smith (2,567, 2007).

Jeanty is 132 rushing yards away from toppling Sanders’ record. Boise State (12-1), the No. 3 overall seed for the College Football Playoff, will take on the winner of a first-round matchup between No. 6 Penn State (11-2) and No. 11 SMU (11-2) in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

Last Saturday, Jeanty placed second in the Heisman Trophy voting behind Colorado’s Travis Hunter. It was the closest Heisman voting since 2009. 

Jeanty, a two-time Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, won the 2024 Maxwell Award (college football player of the year) and Doak Walker Award (best running back in college football). He was second in the AP player of the year voting to Hunter.

Here is the FWAA All-America first team:

Offense

QB: Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

RB: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

RB: Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

WR: Harold Fannin, Bowling Green

WR: Nick Nash, San Jose State 

TE: Tyler Warren, Penn State

OL: Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas 

OL: Will Campbell, LSU 

OL: Wyatt Milum, West Virginia

OL: Addison West, Western Michigan

C: Seth McLaughlin, Ohio State

Defense

DE: Abdul Carter, Penn State

DE: Kyle Kennard, South Carolina

DT: Mason Graham, Michigan

DT: Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

LB: Shaun Dolac, Buffalo

LB: Aiden Fisher, Indiana

LB: Jay Higgins, Iowa

DB: Jahdae Barron, Texas 

DB: Caleb Downs, Ohio State 

DB: Malaki Starks, Georgia 

DB: Nohl Williams, California

Specialists 

K: Collin Rogers, SMU

P: Alex Mastromanno, Florida State

KR: Keelan Marion, BYU

PR: Kaden Wetjen, Iowa

AP: Travis Hunter, Colorado

Here is the Sporting News All-America first team:

Offense 

QB: Cam Ward, Miami 

RB: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

RB: Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

WR: Travis Hunter, Colorado 

WR: Nick Nash, San Jose State 

TE: Tyler Warren, Penn State 

T: Kelvin Banks, Texas 

G: Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

C: Cooper Mays, Tennessee 

G: Willie Lampkin, North Carolina 

T: Wyatt Milum, West Virginia 

AP: Cam Skattebo, Arizona State 

Defense 

DL: Mason Graham, Michigan 

DL: Walter Nolen, Ole Miss 

DE/EDGE: Abdul Carter, Penn State 

DE/EDGE: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College 

LB: Shaun Dolac, Buffalo 

LB: Jay Higgins, Iowa 

LB: Kyle Louis, Pitt 

CB: Jahdae Barron, Texas 

CB: Nohl Williams, Cal 

S: Xavier Watts, Notre Dame 

S: Caleb Downs, Ohio State 

DB: Nick Emmanowori, South Carolina 

Specialists 

K: Dominic Zvada, Michigan 

P: Eddie Czaplicki, USC 

KR: Rayshawn Pleasant, Tulane

PR: Kam Shanks, UAB 

Published
