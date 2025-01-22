Boise State 2025 spring football position-by-position preview: Specialists
Boise State soared to new heights during the 2024 football season.
The Broncos repeated as Mountain West Conference champions and were selected for the College Football Playoff.
Both accomplishments were program firsts for the Broncos, who finished 12-2 overall after falling to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Boise State’s roster will look a bit different next season as star players like running back Ashton Jeanty and defensive end Ahmed Hassanein move on to the NFL.
With spring ball just around the corner, Boise State Broncos on SI is taking a position-by-position look at head coach Spencer Danielson’s roster heading into next season.
We have already provided full breakdowns of the offense (quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and offensive linemen) and defense (defensive linemen/edge rushers, linebackers and defensive backs).
To wrap up the series, we will take a look at Boise State’s special teams.
Specialists
After five standout seasons for Boise State, kicker Jonah Dalmas is moving on to the NFL.
Dalmas, a graduate of Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian, Idaho, earned the starting placekicking job as a true freshman in 2020 and closed his five-year career with 508 points, the most in Mountain West Conference history. He ranks fourth on the FBS all-time scoring list, trailing Alabama kicker Will Reichard (547 points), Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds (530) and Louisiana Tech running back Kenneth Dixon (522).
Dalmas made 93 of 108 (86.1 percent) career field goal attempts and was 229 of 232 on PATs.
Jarrett Reeser, Taren Schive and Dalmas shared kickoff duties for the Broncos in 2024. Reeser, a junior-to-be, is the only one of the three with eligibility remaining.
Earlier this month, Boise State received a commitment from Sacramento State transfer Evan Kiely. Kiely, a kickoff specialist, was a two-year starter for the Hornets.
To address the opening at placekicker, Boise State recently offered a scholarship to UCF transfer Colton Boomer. During the 2023 season, Boomer made four field goals — including a 55-yarder — as UCF took down Boise State 18-16 at Albertsons Stadium.
Boomer has one year of eligibility remaining.
Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said both kicking positions remain wide open entering spring practice. The Broncos got touchbacks on 39 of their 95 kickoffs (41 percent) a season ago, one of the lowest rates in the country.
“It’s going to be something we look at completely,” Danielson said. “So that’s a huge point. We’ve got guys that are going to compete for the starting (job).
“And once again, there are two jobs here. There is field goal kicker and who kicks off, because that is something we are going to get fixed. So we’re going to compete with guys on campus. I think we have the guys here on campus right now to do those. If we leave spring and don’t feel as confident, then we’re going to make some adjustments.”
Punter James Ferguson-Reynolds returns for his senior season, as does long snapper Mason Hutton.
The Broncos need a new punt returner as Cooper Jones and Latrell Caples are both out of eligibility. Dylan Riley, a promising sophomore-to-be running back, averaged 29.6 yards on eight kickoff returns last season.