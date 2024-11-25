Boise State punter James Ferguson-Reynolds picks up award
No. 12 Boise State was held to a season-low 17 points in Saturday’s victory at Wyoming.
The offensive struggles provided plenty of opportunities for punter James Ferguson-Reynolds, and the junior from Australia was up to the challenge.
Ferguson-Reynolds was voted Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday morning. Ferguson-Reynolds punted five times for 240 yards (48-yard average) in the 17-13 victory at Wyoming, four of which were downed inside the 20-yard line.
In the second quarter, Ferguson-Reynolds unleashed a 62-yard punt that flipped the field position battle in Boise State’s favor. It was his second-longest punt of the season.
None of Ferguson-Reynolds’ punts resulted in a touchback. His net average for the day was 47.8 yards.
The Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week honor was the first of the season for Ferguson-Reynolds, who grew up playing Australian Rules Football in Victoria, Australia. Ferguson-Reynolds joined the Broncos for the 2022 season and was named a second-team Freshman All-American by College Football News.
Ferguson-Reynolds made the 2024 Ray Guy Award Preseason Watch List.
The Broncos (10-1, 7-0) needed a late touchdown drive to pull out a 17-13 victory over Wyoming (2-9, 2-5). Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty ran for 169 yards and a touchdown in the win.
“We had that big-time touchdown drive late in the game,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said. “Defense holds them, and then holds them again. I’m proud of our guys for responding. We gave up some things defensively that I know we’re better than … but our guys are resilient and they made the plays they needed to make.
“That touchdown drive at the end of the game, that’s the game-winner. That’s championship football, on the road, late November, finding a way to win.”
Boise State will close the regular season at 10 a.m. Friday with a non-conference game against future Pac-12 rival Oregon State (5-6) on the Blue. The Beavers are coming off a 41-38 upset victory over Washington State.
The Broncos will then host the Mountain West Football Championship on Friday, Dec. 6 against UNLV (9-2, 5-1) or Colorado State (7-4, 5-1).
Boise State climbed to No. 11 in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Poll, which were released Sunday.
The next batch of College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed at 6 p.m. Mountain time Tuesday. Boise State checked in at No. 12 in last week’s CFP rankings and is in a position to secure a first-round bye.
