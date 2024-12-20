College Football Playoff predictions: How far will Boise State advance?
The College Football Playoff begins Friday night when No. 10 Indiana (11-1) travels to No. 7 Notre Dame (11-1) for a first-round matchup.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Mountain time from snowy Notre Dame Stadium.
Boise State (12-1), which captured its second straight Mountain West Football Championship earlier this month, is the No. 3 overall seed for the inaugural 12-team playoff. The Broncos will take on the winner of Saturday’s 10 a.m. Mountain time matchup between No. 6 Penn State (11-2) and No. 11 SMU (11-2) in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve.
Boise State holds perfect a 3-0 all-time record in the Fiesta Bowl with victories in 2007, 2010 and 2014.
The Broncos are led by star tailback Ashton Jeanty, who finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting to Colorado’s Travis Hunter. Jeanty leads the country in carries (344), yards (2,497) and touchdowns (29) and needs 132 yards in the CFP to break Barry Sanders’ FBS single-season rushing record.
How will the Jeanty and the Broncos fare in the playoff?
Here is what we predict will unfold over the next month during the College Football Playoff.
First round
Indiana 27, Notre Dame 24
Penn State 31, SMU 24
Texas 41, Clemson 10
Tennessee 27, Ohio State 23
Quarterfinals
Texas 38, Arizona State 20
Oregon 34, Tennessee 27
Boise State 36, Penn State 35
Georgia 27, Indiana 17
Semifinals
Texas 31, Oregon 27
Georgia 37, Boise State 24
CFP championship game
Texas 24, Georgia 23
Here is the complete 12-team College Football Playoff bracket:
All times listed are Mountain Standard Time
First round
Friday, Dec. 20
No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame, 6 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 21
No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State, 10 a.m. (TNT/Max)
No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas, 2 p.m. (TNT/Max)
No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State, 6 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Fiesta Bowl: Penn State/SMU winner vs. No. 3 Boise State, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Peach Bowl: Texas/Clemson winner vs. No. 4 Arizona State, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Rose Bowl: Ohio State/Tennessee winner vs. No. 1 Oregon, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl: Notre Dame/Indiana winner vs. No. 2 Georgia, 6:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Semifinals
Thursday, Jan. 9
Orange Bowl: Fiesta Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Jan. 10
Cotton Bowl: Peach Bowl winner vs. Rose Bowl winner, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
CFP championship game
Monday, Jan. 20
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Orange Bowl winner vs. Cotton Bowl winner, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)