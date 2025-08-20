Two Boise State linemen make list of top draft-eligible prospects
Boise State offensive linemen Kage Casey and Mason Randolph were selected to the Senior Bowl Top 300 list, the organization announced on Wednesday.
The Senior Bowl Top 300 is a list of the top draft-eligible prospects in college football.
Casey, one of the highest-rated offensive tackle prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, started all 14 games at left tackle last season as the Broncos finished 12-2 overall, captured a second straight Mountain West title and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
With Casey anchoring the line, Boise State had one of the country’s best offenses during the 2024 season. The Broncos ranked fifth nationally in scoring offense (37.3 points per game) and eighth in total offense (466 yards per game) and rushing offense (240.4).
Casey, a junior, has received preseason All-America honors from four publications and is on the watch lists for the Outland Trophy (nation’s top interior lineman) and Lombardi Award (top lineman or linebacker).
Randolph, a senior center, suffered a biceps injury in last year’s season opener against Georgia Southern but returned to the field in late November. He started in the MWC championship game and the Fiesta Bowl.
Casey and Randolph both made the preseason all-MWC team.
Four other MWC players were selected to the Senior Bowl Top 300 list: quarterback Walker Eget (San Jose State), tight end John Michael Gyllenborg (Wyoming), cornerback Chris Johnson (San Diego State) and edge rusher Trey White (San Diego State).
Ten Boise State players have earned national preseason award nominations this summer.
Here are the 10 Broncos on preseason watch lists:
Junior quarterback Maddux Madsen: Davey O’Brien Award (nation’s top quarterback), Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (nation’s top upperclassman quarterback), Manning Award (nation’s top quarterback), Maxwell Award (national player of the year), Walter Camp Award (national player of the year)
Freshman running back Sire Gaines: Comeback Player of the Year, Doak Walker Award (nation’s top running back)
Senior tight end Matt Lauter: Mackey Award (nation’s top tight end)
Junior offensive tackle Kage Casey: Outland Trophy (nation’s top interior lineman) and Lombardi Award (top lineman or linebacker)
Senior defensive tackle Braxton Fely: Polynesian College Player of the Year
Junior edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan: Bronko Nagurski Trophy (defensive player of the year), Chuck Bednarik Award (defensive player of the year) and Lombardi Award.
Senior linebacker Marco Notarainni: Wuerffel Trophy (college football player who best combines community service and leadership on and off the field)
Junior safety Ty Benefield: Jim Thorpe Award (nation’s top defensive back)
Senior cornerback A’Marion McCoy: Jim Thorpe Award
Senior long snapper Mason Hutton: Patrick Mannelly Award (nation’s top long snapper)