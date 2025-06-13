BC Bulletin

ACC Daily: Conference Reveals Schedule for 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge

The third annual ACC/SEC Challenge for college basketball will take place in early December.

Kim Rankin

Dec 4, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) drives to the basket past Auburn Tigers guard Tahaad Pettiford (0) and center Johni Broome (4) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 84-78. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Earlier in the week, the ACC announced the official matchups for the third annual basketball ACC/SEC Challenge. 

The men’s games will be Tuesday, Dec. 2 and Wednesday, Dec. 3 while the women’s will be Dec. 3 and Thursday, Dec. 4. 

On Tuesday, Duke hosts Florida, Florida State hosts Georgia, Miami goes to Ole Miss, UNC travels to Kentucky, Notre Dame hosts Missouri, Pitt hosts Texas A&M, Syracuse hosts Tennessee, Virginia Tech hits the road to go to South Carolina, and Wake Forest hosts Oklahoma. 

As for the Wednesday slate, Boston College hosts LSU, Clemson heads to Alabama, Georgia Tech hosts Mississippi State, Louisville travels to Arkansas, NC State heads to Auburn, SMU goes to Vanderbilt, and Virginia plays on the road at Texas. 

Also on Wednesday, the women’s schedule kicks off with Florida State hosting Georgia, Georgia Tech goes to Texas A&M, Miami hosts Kentucky, NC State travels to Oklahoma, Stanford hosts Tennessee, Syracuse hosts Auburn, and Virginia travels to Vanderbilt. 

Thursday features nine games to cap off the event. Cal plays at Missouri, Clemson goes to Alabama, Duke hosts LSU, Louisville hosts South Carolina, UNC travels to Texas, Notre Dame heads to Ole Miss, Pitt hits the road to take on Mississippi State, SMU hosts Arkansas, and Virginia Tech hosts Florida. 

"We are excited for the third ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenges in December," said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. in the official press release. “This event is circled on the calendar every year and provides tremendous interconference matchups between two of the premier leagues in college basketball. We appreciate our partners at Disney/ESPN for their organization of the Challenge and our colleagues at the SEC, led by Greg Sankey, as we highlight our conferences and showcase our student-athletes and member institutions."

Below is the full schedule for the event.

2025 ACC/SEC Men's Challenge

Tuesday, December 2

Florida at Duke

Georgia at Florida State

Miami at Ole Miss

North Carolina at Kentucky

Missouri at Notre Dame

Texas A&M at Pitt

Tennessee at Syracuse

Virginia Tech at South Carolina

Oklahoma at Wake Forest

Wednesday, December 3

LSU at Boston College

Clemson at Alabama

Mississippi State at Georgia Tech

Louisville at Arkansas

NC State at Auburn

SMU at Vanderbilt

Virginia at Texas

2025 ACC/SEC Women's Challenge

Wednesday, December 3

Georgia at Florida State

Georgia Tech at Texas A&M

Kentucky at Miami

NC State at Oklahoma

Tennessee at Stanford

Auburn at Syracuse

Virginia at Vanderbilt

Thursday, December 4

California at Missouri

Clemson at Alabama

LSU at Duke

South Carolina at Louisville

North Carolina at Texas

Notre Dame at Ole Miss

Pitt at Mississippi State

Arkansas at SMU

Florida at Virginia Tech

