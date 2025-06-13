ACC Daily: Conference Reveals Schedule for 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge
Earlier in the week, the ACC announced the official matchups for the third annual basketball ACC/SEC Challenge.
The men’s games will be Tuesday, Dec. 2 and Wednesday, Dec. 3 while the women’s will be Dec. 3 and Thursday, Dec. 4.
On Tuesday, Duke hosts Florida, Florida State hosts Georgia, Miami goes to Ole Miss, UNC travels to Kentucky, Notre Dame hosts Missouri, Pitt hosts Texas A&M, Syracuse hosts Tennessee, Virginia Tech hits the road to go to South Carolina, and Wake Forest hosts Oklahoma.
As for the Wednesday slate, Boston College hosts LSU, Clemson heads to Alabama, Georgia Tech hosts Mississippi State, Louisville travels to Arkansas, NC State heads to Auburn, SMU goes to Vanderbilt, and Virginia plays on the road at Texas.
Also on Wednesday, the women’s schedule kicks off with Florida State hosting Georgia, Georgia Tech goes to Texas A&M, Miami hosts Kentucky, NC State travels to Oklahoma, Stanford hosts Tennessee, Syracuse hosts Auburn, and Virginia travels to Vanderbilt.
Thursday features nine games to cap off the event. Cal plays at Missouri, Clemson goes to Alabama, Duke hosts LSU, Louisville hosts South Carolina, UNC travels to Texas, Notre Dame heads to Ole Miss, Pitt hits the road to take on Mississippi State, SMU hosts Arkansas, and Virginia Tech hosts Florida.
"We are excited for the third ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenges in December," said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. in the official press release. “This event is circled on the calendar every year and provides tremendous interconference matchups between two of the premier leagues in college basketball. We appreciate our partners at Disney/ESPN for their organization of the Challenge and our colleagues at the SEC, led by Greg Sankey, as we highlight our conferences and showcase our student-athletes and member institutions."
Below is the full schedule for the event.
2025 ACC/SEC Men's Challenge
Tuesday, December 2
Florida at Duke
Georgia at Florida State
Miami at Ole Miss
North Carolina at Kentucky
Missouri at Notre Dame
Texas A&M at Pitt
Tennessee at Syracuse
Virginia Tech at South Carolina
Oklahoma at Wake Forest
Wednesday, December 3
LSU at Boston College
Clemson at Alabama
Mississippi State at Georgia Tech
Louisville at Arkansas
NC State at Auburn
SMU at Vanderbilt
Virginia at Texas
2025 ACC/SEC Women's Challenge
Wednesday, December 3
Georgia at Florida State
Georgia Tech at Texas A&M
Kentucky at Miami
NC State at Oklahoma
Tennessee at Stanford
Auburn at Syracuse
Virginia at Vanderbilt
Thursday, December 4
California at Missouri
Clemson at Alabama
LSU at Duke
South Carolina at Louisville
North Carolina at Texas
Notre Dame at Ole Miss
Pitt at Mississippi State
Arkansas at SMU
Florida at Virginia Tech